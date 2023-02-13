8 trendy prints that men should experiment with in 2023

Do you remember when men were afraid to wear pink? Well, in 2023, men are not shy about experimenting with trendy colors, prints or patterns. Designers aren’t shy about including exciting and flamboyant prints in their men’s collections either.

Prints are everywhere. Literally. You can easily spot them on Cuban collar shirts, sweaters, sweater vests and pants as well as accessories such as scarves, bow ties, pocket squares and ties. Inspiration for these prints also comes from natural artwork that combines with regular shades to create a centerpiece.

How can men create trendy prints?

Styling prints requires learning to mix and match. Don’t be afraid to mix different prints and patterns in your outfit. For example, if you want to be bold, you can wear a printed shirt with printed pants or a printed blazer with a solid color shirt. Just be sure to choose prints that complement each other and have a similar color palette. Second, you need to maintain a balance between prints and colors to avoid looking like a clown. Balance bold prints with solid color pieces. For example, wear a printed shirt with solid color pants or a printed jacket with plain colored pants.

Here’s another important tip: include props! Experiment with accessories as much as you can, especially if you’re not ready to fully embrace prints. Finally, the size of the prints matters more than anything else. In fact, the size of a print can make or break your entire look. Smaller, more subtle prints tend to be more versatile and can be worn in a wider range of settings. Alternatively, larger prints can be more eye-catching and make a bold statement.

No matter what print you choose, it’s important to make sure the pieces you wear look good on you. Ill-fitting clothes can be a distraction even if the print is stylish. So be sure to choose an outfit that is the right size and that flatters your body type.

