Fashion
8 trendy prints that men should experiment with in 2023
Do you remember when men were afraid to wear pink? Well, in 2023, men are not shy about experimenting with trendy colors, prints or patterns. Designers aren’t shy about including exciting and flamboyant prints in their men’s collections either.
.@T_IWATA_EX_3JSB To #LVMenFW23. The house ambassador and actor attended the recent #Louis Vuitton presentation at the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris. See more from the fashion show at https://t.co/JSYYinpxxA pic.twitter.com/uVzpziBrDw
— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) January 20, 2023
Prints are everywhere. Literally. You can easily spot them on Cuban collar shirts, sweaters, sweater vests and pants as well as accessories such as scarves, bow ties, pocket squares and ties. Inspiration for these prints also comes from natural artwork that combines with regular shades to create a centerpiece.
How can men create trendy prints?
Styling prints requires learning to mix and match. Don’t be afraid to mix different prints and patterns in your outfit. For example, if you want to be bold, you can wear a printed shirt with printed pants or a printed blazer with a solid color shirt. Just be sure to choose prints that complement each other and have a similar color palette. Second, you need to maintain a balance between prints and colors to avoid looking like a clown. Balance bold prints with solid color pieces. For example, wear a printed shirt with solid color pants or a printed jacket with plain colored pants.
Here’s another important tip: include props! Experiment with accessories as much as you can, especially if you’re not ready to fully embrace prints. Finally, the size of the prints matters more than anything else. In fact, the size of a print can make or break your entire look. Smaller, more subtle prints tend to be more versatile and can be worn in a wider range of settings. Alternatively, larger prints can be more eye-catching and make a bold statement.
No matter what print you choose, it’s important to make sure the pieces you wear look good on you. Ill-fitting clothes can be a distraction even if the print is stylish. So be sure to choose an outfit that is the right size and that flatters your body type.
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Versace)
Florals might not be the most groundbreaking prints, but they’re hugely popular in menswear right now. Over time they became increasingly popular and designers and fast fashion brands began to include them in their collections, offering a range of styles, colors and patterns to choose from.
So, ditch your plain tees and shirts and opt for floral print shirts instead for a day or weekend look. A floral shirt is a great way to add a pop of color and pattern to your ensemble. It can be worn inside your pants or shorts for a casual look or paired with a blazer and trousers for a more formal ensemble. Another unique way to add flowers to your outfit is to wear floral print pants which make for a standout piece. These pants can be paired with a solid color shirt or jacket to balance out the ensemble. If you’re not quite ready to fully embrace a floral print, you can try incorporating it into your outfit with accessories such as a scarf, tie, or clutch.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Versace)
Paisley is a popular decorative print that features a curved teardrop design with a curved, swirling stem. Typically found in clothing, home decor and accessories, it was first associated with the textile industry in the town of Paisley in Scotland, giving it its name. Since then it has become popular all over the world and can be seen in shirts, dresses, skirts, scarves and coats.
In menswear, you’ll occasionally see this print splashing across shirts, accessories, and pants. Unlike florals, these prints are usually bold, so the key here is to balance your look. If you’re wearing a bold paisley print shirt or pants, keep the rest of your outfit simple and neutral (pair it with minimal accessories). This print can add a touch of boho or retro flair to any outfit, and since it’s quite versatile, it can be incorporated into both casual and formal outfits.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Etro)
A graphic print generally refers to bold, abstract patterns, usually geometric in nature. Unlike traditional floral or paisley prints, these prints often use bright colors and bold lines to create a striking visual effect. Some popular examples of graphic prints include polka dots, geometric shapes, and abstract designs. When wearing graphic prints, it’s important to keep the rest of the outfit simple, as the print should be the focal point. Also, pay attention to the colors and patterns used in the graphics, as they can have a significant impact on the overall look of the outfit.
(Image credits: courtesy KENZO)
Like flowers, tie-dye prints are among the oldest in fashion. Very popular in the 60s and 70s, this print has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years and is now used in a variety of styles, from bohemian and hippie inspired to modern and minimalist. When wearing tie-dye prints, it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit simple, as the dye pattern can be quite eye-catching. Neutral colors like white or black can balance out the boldness of the tie-dye print, while showy accessories can complement the unique print. You can also opt for classic cuts, like a crew-neck tee or a button-down shirt, to keep the look sophisticated and casual.
(Image credits: Courtesy of MSGM)
If you’re new to prints, stripes are your way to go. They are some of the most basic prints that men have experienced without even noticing. For example, your usual evening attire includes striped shirts and pants. Many ties also feature stripes as the base print. Now it’s time to focus on this ubiquitous print and make the most of it.
Start by choosing the right type of stripes. Since there are many types of stripes, including thick, thin, horizontal, vertical, and diagonal, you need to consider your body shape and choose a striped pattern that flatters your look. Also go for classic colors, like navy blue, white and black, because they are always in style.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Dior)
Baroque is a statement print that screams maximalism. Synonymous with Versace, Baroque prints are central to the brand’s aesthetic and have appeared in every collection for years. This print is eye-catching and can be paired with solid color clothing to balance out the look. When wearing a baroque print, it’s best to keep the rest of the outfit simple and neutral, allowing the print to be the focal point. If you’re just starting to experiment with bold prints, you can incorporate a baroque print into your wardrobe by choosing a shirt or jacket in a subtle print (as subtle as a baroque print can get) that features patterns delicate. You can also use baroque print ties, pocket squares or cufflinks as an accent to add a touch of luxury to your outfit.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Versace)
Yet another bold choice, animal prints are also very popular. These are usually recognizable by highlighting the skin markings of a particular animal. For example, the most famous animal prints are snake, tiger, leopard, cheetah and zebra prints. These prints can add a touch of flamboyance and confidence to your look. When going for animal prints, it’s a good idea to be a little subtle with the rest of your outfit. Prints in earthy colors, like a black and white zebra print or beige and brown leopard print, are quite versatile and can be easily paired with other colors.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Dsquared2)
Monogram prints, also known as logomania, are associated with a brand’s logos or symbols. A timeless and classic design, these prints are luxurious and easy to style. You can start by opting for simple monogram prints like small initials on a shirt pocket or on a tie. Designers also offer monogram prints on sweaters, pullovers, trench coats and co-ords. These styles can be worn on their own, as too much interference with the monograms could make your outfit look a bit overdone. You can also opt to pair a logo print sweatshirt with black denim jeans and sneakers for an edgy look. Another way to include this print is to add monogrammed accessories such as ties, cufflinks, wallets and belts to your look.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Respond: Prints such as tie-dye, floral, paisley, monogram and others are trending in 2023.
Respond: Yes, tie-dye prints are still very popular.
Respond: In summer, men can opt for light prints. These include floral prints, tropical prints and stripes.
