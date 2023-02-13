Rihanna wears Loewe for Super Bowl halftime – WWD





LONDON – It’s Riri in Loewe red. Rihanna may have changed her mind several times before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show — as of Thursday, there were 39 versions of the set list — but she knew exactly which brands she wanted to wear : Loewe and Messika. After seven years of tending to her Fenty brand and welcoming a baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky last May, Rihanna returned to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show wearing a jumpsuit on measure with a red bodysuit and cuirass by the British. designer Jonathan Anderson. The jumpsuit was accessorized with three vintage diamond brooches from Joseph Saidian & Sons. Rihanna also wore a pair of low-top sneakers from the MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon collaboration. Halfway through the performance, she added another layer – a floor-length jacket with matching gloves from Alaia. Rihanna’s Messika diamonds sparkled as she wore a red watch with an encrusted bezel. The singer has worn Loewe Paula’s Ibiza sunglasses before, but never a full ready-to-wear collection publicly outside of fashion magazine shoots. Riri rouge: The singer wore Loewe from head to toe. Variety via Getty Images The red number appeared to be inspired by Loewe’s Spring 2022 collection which featured a red turtleneck dress with a sheer red body plate in the middle of the chest and puffy silhouettes. Rihanna performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to an estimated global audience of 100 million. During her pregame press conference with Apple Music Radio on Feb. 9, Rihanna didn’t reveal what she was planning to wear, but she did talk about her priorities for the show. When asked if she plans to incorporate elements of Caribbean culture, the Barbadian singer said she would “represent immigrants, represent my country Barbados, represent black women around the world. I think it’s really important. It’s critical that people see the possibilities, and I’m honored to be here to do that this year. Photos: Photos from Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance

