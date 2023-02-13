New York Fashion Week faces its fears

NEW YORK At the start of New York Fashion Week, CFDA President Thom Browne opened a letter to members on a positive note: It’s our Super Bowl, the only difference is that we’re not competing against each other. the others, we all support each other to create work. it inspires. But even an optimist like Browne sees storm clouds, concluding his post, Currently I’m Afraid. I am with you all in spirit. I send you good luck.

The state of the US economy remains uncertain, as pop culture pundits scour the trails for provocations that could make evening headlines. But New York designers are facing their fears. In fact, in the first three days of NYFW, some seemed to laugh in the face of danger as they got weird with animals, fairies, and food. The focus was less on wardrobe and sportswear, once staples of American fashion, and more on designs designed to grab the attention of celebrities or those who want to feel like them. The New York Show Independents are definitely in their main character era.

Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy kicked off the week with an enchanting Gothic red carpet collection. A front row of actresses from Natasha Lyonne to Quinta Brunson and celebrity stylists like Kate Young and Leslie Fremar confirmed Mulleavy’s emphasis on second-hand clothes over previous forays into jeans and leather jackets. It suits them. As impractical as their mermaid dresses and glittering stitching seem, they read as believable because they come from an authentic place. Mulleavys are weirdos and weirdos love them. Women and people of all genders who want to be seen and celebrate their weirdness gravitate to Rodarte for hand-painted kaftans, cobweb knitwear, spooky witch clothes and splashy sequin acts. That’s more than you can say for other red carpet brands that add a steering wheel or train as a gag for entertainment outings. The Mulleavys don’t make fancy clothes to get attention. They make them because they really, really believe in fairies, vampires and gothic romance. It’s a brand of magic that lands well in the American fashion scene, sometimes too pragmatic.

Rodarte Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

Quirks are also welcome at Collina Strada, where designer Hillary Taymour has titled her Please Dont Eat My Friends collection. The models wore glittering animal prostheses designed by Isamaya Ffrench and began crawling and galloping down the runway, embodying the lizards, dogs and deer imprinted on their clothes. It’s fun, Taymour objected backstage after the show, where a model played around with a bale of hay hanging from crystal straps designed like a purse. Collina Stradas’ wildlife was uncanny, though there’s nothing quite like the furor that erupted after Schiaparellis Daniel Roseberry turned lifelike animal replicas into dresses during the Spring 2023 couture shows, and the clothes were good, if a bit on the safe side. Rather than branching out into new arenas this season, Taymour offered already popular Collina Strada styles: belted miniskirts, cargo pants, patterned button-up shirts and mesh layered tank tops. Taymour has been in the running for major designer gigs and has the hootspa and verve to lead his brand or another into the future.

Look Collina Strada Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Digital)

Area offers clothing and antics on a level unmatched anywhere else in New York. After last season, where models in a pyramid-shaped collection struggled to walk the catwalk, creative director Piotrek Panszczyk wanted to make it easier. Clothes shaped like bananas and watermelons were, of course, the answer. Panszczyk is a smart student of art and fashion and has collected references from Josephine Baker to The Velvet Underground and Cristbal Balenciaga to Ert, landing on a thesis that all beautiful things expire, including her well-angled shoulder cut. built. (Note the fruit fly headpieces implying decay.) It was a silly, pretty, funny, and provocative outing that sprouted in nylon tracksuits, more wearable mesh pieces, and feathered shoes made in collaboration with Sergio Rossi who, if a quick poll of sidewalk pundits is to be believed, didn’t leave a good taste in everyone’s mouth. But tastes vary and challenging convention is a worthy pursuit.

Look Zone Spring/Summer 2023 1. (Digital)

Designer Carly Mark knows how to mix the whimsical and the pragmatic in her brand Puppets & Puppets. What started as a DIY art project in 2019 grew into a viable fashion business based on the success of her cookie-adorned It Bag. This season, Mark has continued to make food a fad, sending egg-covered shoes and strewing his runway with rotten cabbage and stacked breads. Sure, the pearl egg white bralette was a little crazy, but her sexy sequined midi dresses and pointed pants are sure to find customers.

Even Dion Lee, whose expertise is in sexy carrying, has gotten weird with things this season. The inflatable puffer jackets were a prelude to a final chiffon dress wrapped around industrial rubber tubing his team purchased from a hardware store on Canal Street. Lee loves weird experiments, but here he landed on something as beautiful as new, ditto his draped partings based on the center pleats of a famous Charles James style.

Elsewhere, Anna Sui is on a multi-season journey to bring fantasy to reality. As always, she plumbed the depths of history to marry the Peppermint Club, a favorite of Jane Holzer and the Rolling Stones, with illustrations by Christian Berard in a sweet collection of tea dresses and slips. After a season off, Suis’ instincts for what young women want to wear today are sharper than ever, with flocked bed jackets, Penny Lane faux fur coats and sequin base layers in pink and lilac. Just look at her niece, actress Chase Sui Wonders, in sheer brown Anna Sui briefs and fairy wings next to her beau Pete Davidson for proof.

Sandy Liang could take a page from Anna Sui’s playbook. She’s a designer, like Sui, who references nostalgia and, at times, wears those references on her sleeve. During her recent parade, you could taste the impact of other designers, from Miuccia Prada to Molly Goddard, sometimes in an entertaining way. Liangs’ shapes are a little boxier than those on the catwalks in Europe, giving her a wider reach for her sailor dresses and cropped cardigans. The sheer number of square-toed ballerinas in her front row, by my count of about two dozen, proves her easy-to-digest clothes have a devoted following, but she could add a little more of her own whimsy. Next season, maybe a show or a party? A podium does not do enough to convey its personality.

Look Heron Preston Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Digital)

Heron Preston literally has fans for miles. The queue for his show circled the block. He was inspired by these same streets for his show. There were sidewalk painters opening it and a masked videographer looming, two distractions from Prestons’ thoughtful but somewhat expected collection of graphic tees and bombers, printed jeans, baggy cargo pants and of sexy and aggressive women’s clothing. The two standout looks were worn by Kerolyn Soares (Look 37) and Alton Mason (Look 38). She wore a carabiner-fastened blazer with leggings and trainers and he wore a shirt and tie tucked into sweatpants, both looks were quite a departure from how friends and Prestons fans already dress to make them feel worthy of the track.

On Saturday, two expert collections from Proenza Schouler and Eckhaus Latta offered the most compelling visions of the future of American ready-to-wear.

Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Courtesy)

At Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were unofficially celebrating their 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, they’ve experienced peaks and valleys across multiple design languages, sometimes struggling to find their footing in a crowded luxury market. If McCullough and Hernandez have been successful this season, maybe a new starting point has something to do with it. This is the first season where we’ve done the mood board just from portrayals of the women in our lives, McCollough said. No artist references, no big story.

Letting their friends guide them, the designers found a luxurious, free-spirited look that works on Oscar-nominated actresses (Chlo Sevigny opened the show) and artistic socialites (Olympia Scarry soon followed on the catwalk), and will surely resonate with people bored by bland wardrobe essentials. The confection featured high slits and vents to amplify movement. Metallic thread dresses were molded around the body, worn over steep hem ivory slips and mixed leather, chiffon and woolen dresses had a smart wit about them. Paired with oversized hoodies or totes, Proenza’s pieces took on a note of reality, aided by a soundtrack featuring a series of short stories written by Ottessa Moshfegh and narrated by Sevigny. In one story, Moshfegh wrote: Maybe ideology is a luxury. Leaving behind their great ideological inspirations, Hernandez and McCoullough found practical and uncanny luxury in everyday beauty.

Corner house Latta Look Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Digital)

Eckhaus Lattas Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta are America’s high priests of normal and efficient clothing. In past seasons, their tight, curved-seam jeans and sheer knits were offset by ethereal sets and performances, but this season Latta explained that they chose a black box theater at night as the venue to prove that they are more dedicated to everyday clothes and how to make those interesting.

Tight and corseted jackets; exposed-seam coats in faded colors; sliced ​​open cardigans; translucent copper dresses; and vests resembling faux fur skins came together on the dark runway in a wild, sexy and dangerous way. In the past, designers have toyed with minimalism and sexiness, but here it felt like a punch in the gut of urgent, sultry pieces that, if layered right, might be office-safe enough. or twisted enough for the club. Ponyhair platform shoes helped give the models a menacing and haunting edge and the appearance of actor Jon Gries, recently from The White Lotus, only made Eckhaus Latta’s proposition seem more surprisingly real.

The secret, as Eckhaus Latta and Proenza Schouler prove, could be that less is more. In this scary time for fashion, trusting your gut and getting the clothing designers themselves to believe and want to wear feels more real and essential than ever. With collections from Khaite, Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Luar, Gabriela Hearst, Willy Chavarria and Michael Kors still to come this week, let’s see if the idea holds up.