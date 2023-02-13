CARLY J. CREW PLEATED SHORT DRESS

-->

I LOVE this outfit. I really haven’t had many excuses to dress up since 2020…. I know other people have gone back to the office and started doing fun things again, I just feel like I’m on this pandemic, pregnant, postpartum, mom-of-a-baby hamster wheel. small for three years. I think I forgot what it’s like to socialize and have projects that require something other than jeans. (Ihave had a lot of plans, but most involve motherhood and chasing a toddler!) Honestly, I feel a bit lost. I swear I’ve spent the last year trying to come to terms with my new body shape and reassessing my personal style.

Well, once again, I love this outfit. It was like me and I felt like me and isn’t that one of the best feelings? ! I wore it around town last week. It took me from a fun fashion event in the morning to a meeting in the afternoon.

J. Crew sent me this dress and I absolutely can’t believe how cute it is. It’s a bit short for a desk, but it looks so cute with a shirt. Could definitely wear shirtless too, weather permitting. But turtlenecks, little blazers, a cardigan. You can style it in so many ways.

Size a little big I think. I wear the smaller of my two sizes and it fits perfectly, including my chest. (If you have a smaller chest, go up a size at least one size I would say.)

The pleats are adorable and it looks like a classic yet modern dress.

Highly recommend

I also get direct messages about the Gucci bag. Honestly, I think I prefer it more than my Chanel? My Chanel has more sentimental value to me and, don’t get me wrong, I’m obsessed with it. But I really think the Gucci Jackie bag is something I reach for more. I take it out almost every date night. It fits all the essentials including my Kindle.

