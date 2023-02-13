New York Fashion Week A/W 2023: Eckhaus Latta at Proenza Schouler

New York Fashion Week A/W 2023 arrives with significantly less glitz and circumstance than its triumphant, post-pandemic S/S 2023 iteration last September. Blame it on the weather or a hesitant global economy, but the schedule is noticeably thinner this year with the absence of several local favorites including Peter Do, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Usually a tent pole of the week, Marc Jacobs also chose to do his own thing, presenting his tribute to the late Vivienne Westwood a week ahead of schedule.

But this season is not without its highlights. Rodarte and Thom Browne (who is now president of the Council of Fashion Designers America) are both returning to the Big Apple and to big venues – Rodarte will take over the historic Williamsburgh Savings Bank in Brooklyn, while Browne is set to bring his theater to La Cabane. This season also sees the runway debut of Heron Preston, who has handmade each of his runway invitations using upcycled materials (everything from deflated soccer balls to broken ceramic tiles) that he has collected in all the city.

With many favorites still in place to maintain the momentum from last season, we can expect plenty of surprises. And for visitors keen to support the economy, there are a host of new stores to explore; Khaite, for her part, will complete her runway with the opening of her first standalone boutique, following her previous Khaite pop-ups.

Here, Wallpaper* reports on the highlights of New York Fashion Week A/W 2023, as they happen. PRK

New York Fashion Week A/W 2023: highlights

Corner house Latta

(Image credit: Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta)

One of the happiest observations of Eckhaus Latta shows is their constant enthusiasm to share the moment with friends and fans. This sense of community often carries over to their cast, with friends walking the show – the white lotus actor Jon Gries appeared tonight in a mohair sweater and jeans – and their creative collaborators, like photographer Mary Manning. Tonight on the Lower East Side, at the top of six flights of stairs in a show that started in pitch black, they showed off 30 masculine and feminine looks to a soundtrack of industrial electronic music by Manchester duo Demdike Stare . Visceral, raw, natural, dark: Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta have a knack for distilling a swelling undercurrent into clothing without it being performative or overly narrative. Nature, and all of its current tensions and startling endings, seemed to be front and center, given the presence of cracked leather, raw linen punctuated with exposed zippers, felted wool, shearling and fur. A ’70s vibe was evoked in roomy corduroy pants, exaggerated platform shoes (sometimes in rainbow colors), bare floppy arms and cobweb mohair. The soundtrack continued with urgency. Gradient prints, latex gloves with thumbs protruding, a handsome gray wool overcoat with its seams intentionally exposed, and delicate organza that took on a plasticized appearance all added to a sense of restlessness – things didn’t being perhaps not quite as they appear at first sight. SMT

Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler A/W 2023 (Image credit: courtesy of Proenza Schouler)

In a season where several of New York’s power players are notably absent, Proenza Schouler feels like one of the city’s remaining establishments. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the still-independent brand brought the signature New York energy through a guest list of friends including Marc Jacobs and Natasha Lyonne wearing the polka dots last September. A hot cast of creative collaborators was also involved: a voice-over – or rather a specially commissioned “inner monologue” about everyday life, friends, family and working in the city, the mundane and the profound – was written by American novelist Ottessa Moshfegh, narrated by Chloë Sevigny (who also opened the show) and set to music composed by Arca.

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez described the show as “probably our most personal collection, in that it’s most in line with what we personally like…it’s just a clothing collection that we find compelling and essential. right now, a complete wardrobe”. This manifested in what felt like a reworking of the best of the brand’s most beloved tropes, but with a fresh take: black and white dresses skimming the ankles with flashes of tie-dye peeking out of the pleats. origami, suit jackets open to the navel and fitted with leather ties, a fleece hoodie worn with a circular leather skirt, talismanic jewelry, soft leather boots with conical heels. Acknowledging the maturing of the brand’s mandate, the garments also reflected a grown-up air, brandishing a professionalism in pieces such as the understated suit that referenced ’90s active women’s silhouettes with long jackets and tapered pants. SMT

Sandy Liang

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sandy Liang)

Sandy Liang indulged in all of our high school fantasies by presenting a composite of the schoolgirl of her dreams – a quintessential mix of sweet and toxic, wrapped in a perfectly tied ribbon. The collection, an ode to discovering the beauty of everyday life, was staged in the library of the New York Academy of Medicine. Remnants of childhood and schoolroom memories, such as sailor collars, quilted waistcoats, ruffled mini skirts, and faux fur-trimmed quilted jackets, have been merged with more elegant elements, such as bell sleeves, tent tunic shapes, gathered tulle bodices and romantic lace. Dresses. Done in a saccharine palette of frosty whites, blush pinks and a hint of lipsticks, the softness of the collection was undermined by sexy bralettes, long low skirts and cargo pants with trailing ribbons for a strong contemporary appeal. Liang’s hugely popular square toes have been joined by relatively utilitarian shoes from a new collaboration with Salomon. PRK

Dion Lee

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dion Lee)

Dion Lee’s provocative take on gender-fluid clothing took on a renewed sensuality with new experimentations with opacity and texture. Lee’s appreciation of the anatomy of the body was accentuated by his emulation of reptile scales, interpreted through diamond-shaped material embellishments, distressed peeling leather, ripped denim, and snakes. shibori. Applied to second-skin pieces that clung to the bodies of both female and male models, the garments seemed to stand out like snakeskin in the form of asymmetrical, curvy silhouettes draped over the shoulders and hips. Evening wear in form-fitting jersey and intricate beading – actually constructed from chains of balls – exuded a delicacy while remaining true to the brand. Complemented by translucent inflatable puffer jackets and high-collared sheepskin leather bikers, Lee has proven his control and mastery of his style signatures, while demonstrating an ability to evolve season after season. PRK

the hill road

(Image credit: Courtesy of Collina Strada)

Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada continued to push the boundaries of fashion with a vibrant and wild presentation. The collection, titled “Please Don’t Eat My Friends”, was dedicated to amplifying the interconnectedness of all living things on earth. Based on this non-linear, non-hierarchical vision, Taymour put together a distinctively eclectic collection that celebrated the playful as well as the practical. Sustainable and recycled materials have been shaped into fantastic shapes; mesh pieces were decorated with gecko prints and mixed with biodegradable satin dresses, with arched shoulder horns, voluminous plant-based silk buttonholes, and tunics. Hoodies and low-rise pants, meanwhile, were cut from deadstock cotton and jacquard. Knitwear, always in the spotlight, was made this season in collaboration with sustainable Italian brand Vitelli, and ranged from hats to duster coats, all in an intricate check pattern. The show also coincided with the launch of the brand’s collaboration with Vans, which saw classic styles adorned with hand-drawn illustrations in hues of fiery pink and luminous green. PRK

