Grace Lin & Kate Messner on New Children’s Book ‘Once Upon a Book’ : NPR

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Like many of us at this gloomy time of year, Alice is fed up with the cold weather and heavy winter clothes. So the little girl turns to a book that helps her escape to warmer tropical worlds. That’s the premise of Grace Lin and Kate Messner’s new children’s book, “Once Upon A Book.” It’s a look into the imagination of a little girl who discovers the pleasure of reading and the meaning of home. Joining me now are co-authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner. Welcome to the show.

GRACE LIN: Thank you for having us.

KATE MESSNER: Thank you.

RASCOE: So first off, Kate, I understand there’s an interesting story behind your collaboration with Grace. Like, there was a poster that she created, and who brought you together?

MESSNER: Yes. So Grace was asked to create a poster for Children’s Book Week 2019. And she had created this beautiful piece of art showing a little girl walking, reading a book. And behind her, for example, the wallpaper is this beautiful lush rainforest scene with birds that even seem to be reading over her shoulder. And so Grace had posted this beautiful painting to a writers group that we’re both part of and said, hey, I love this painting. I would like to make a whole book out of it. Does someone have an idea? Does anyone want to collaborate? And so I had seen this painting and I stopped immediately when I was going through it. And I thought, oh, that sounds like fun. So I put aside the book I was working on at the time and took about 10 minutes in my writer’s notebook to find the very beginning of a story I posted. And Grace came back and said, so what? Continue. And so this week it came out, and we’re so excited that it’s a book now.

RASCOE: Well, you know, it’s a beautiful book. I–you know, I have my three children, and I read to them. One thing that really caught them was Alice’s dress. This changes the colors and patterns depending on the environment she is in. So, when she is in the desert, her dress looks like sand. So on every page, my kids were like, oh, look at her dress. SO…

(LAUGH)

RASCOE: …What story, Grace, were you trying to tell with the dress?

LIN: It was completely on purpose. So, if you notice, before Alice enters the book, she changes from her sweater to that summery dress. And this summery dress is made of words. But when she finally enters the book, the words disappear. And that’s because it’s part of the book. It’s kind of a visual metaphor of getting lost in a book or becoming part of a book when you read it. This is why when she is actually inside the book, her dress becomes part of the environment around her.

RASCOE: Even though Alice travels to all these different places, she ends up going back to her home, the place where she was trying to escape because every time she went somewhere there was something wrong. was not going. There was something that wasn’t quite what she wanted. I mean, what’s the one thing she realizes about the house in this book?

MESSNER: You know, it’s interesting. Grace and I talked a lot during our book tour this week about the driving forces behind our writing. And for me, this engine has always been curiosity. I write a lot of nature and history books, and I do a lot of non-fiction. And for Grace, she mentioned that writing — her goal is to help children find a sense of safety and home. And we realized that, almost unwittingly, we had created a book that captures those two mission statements, if you will, because the stories carry us away. They transport us. I love how this story captures that sense of exploration and also comes back to appreciating home.

RASCOE: And, Grace, was it important to you that the main character in this story was of Asian descent?

LIN: Yes. Alice is actually very much based on my own daughter. But you can see in all of my work that I almost always feature Asian or Asian American characters. And that’s really because that’s what I really wanted when I was younger. And so all the books that I create are some kind of wish fulfillment. And this is a very literal wish-fulfillment. I wanted to see myself or someone who looked like me in a book and hear a child who looked like me walk into a book and see themselves.

RASCOE: What I really love about this book is that it is, ultimately, a book about the love of reading books. Is this what you both want readers, young and old, to take away from your story?

MESSNER: I would say so. I mean, to me, this book is a Valentine’s Day for readers, isn’t it? It’s that gift of being swept up in a story and actually stepping into that story, which I think is something that, you know, young readers always dream of. I remember when I was growing up, I – you know, I read the books that I loved, and I wished so badly that I could go right inside. It’s really a visual metaphor – the idea that we get lost in stories and what they do for us.

LIN: Yes, it’s a way of showing them that a book is a wonderful way to explore other places and other lives and to live another life in the book. But it’s a safe place because you can always – when you’re done, you close the book and go home. And that’s exactly what this book does.

RASCOE: Grace Lin and Kate Messner are the authors of the new children’s book “Once Upon A Book”. Thank you very much for joining us.

MESSNER: Thank you.

LIN: Thank you.

(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)

