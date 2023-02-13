Nonprofit Spotlight: Agape House Shares Tangible Love Through Clothing and Homewares | Local News

Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofits provide to people, whether physical, material, or emotional.
The Chronicles ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, showcases Citrus County’s nonprofit agencies that exist to help improve the lives of everyone.
Agape in Greek means the love of God, and since 1998 it has been the driving force behind Agape House in Crystal River.
A ministry of First Baptist Church in Crystal River, the home, once a private residence in historic downtown Citrus Avenue and Crystal Street, is now a place where those who are homeless or in need can obtain free clothing, household items, personal care items and basic necessities.
Everyone is welcome, everything is given and everything is free, said Vanesa Douglas, manager of Agape House.
The only thing that is required is proof of identity and need.
You don’t have to be homeless to come here, Douglas said.
The ministry was started in 1998 by a churchwoman, Rosalee Kinsey, who died last year.
She thought the church should do something tangible to help people who lived nearby or lived in the woods or their vehicle.
Church people started donating things, clothes and shoes, soap and shampoos, necessities to keep on hand to give to people who stopped at the church to ask help.
Douglas, who has worked for Agape House for about four years, said she did not know when the ministry moved to the converted house they now use full time, but it has been several years.
When you walk through the front door, you are in the old living room of the house. It’s bright and cozy, and someone greets you warmly.
You are greeted when you register and then taken to another room in the house where someone will ask you what you need.
One Monday, a guy came for help, riding a bike he had borrowed from someone to get there.
As he was talking to one of the volunteers, Dave Forant, he mentioned he was looking for a job and said, I could definitely use my own bike.
I knew we had one in our shed, but when I went to get it I found that someone else had given it to another person, Forant said. So another volunteer went to a pawn shop near Black Diamond and bought one for a good price to give to the guy.
Sometimes people have specific needs and we do what we can to accommodate them, he said.
One of the rooms is the crisis room with shelves stocked with toiletries and bedding, blankets and towels, dishes, pots and pans.
If you’re homeless, your house has been flooded, or you’ve had a fire, this room contains some of the things you might need to get back on your feet or get some comfort.
We rely on donations, Douglas said. Whatever gifts people give us, we try to find a purpose for them.
The list of things they ALWAYS need includes: sleeping bags, tents, tarps, backpacks, blankets, sheets and towels.
They also need men’s clothing in small sizes, men’s shoes, junior (girls) and teen sizes, as well as children’s clothing in toddler sizes 3 and 4.
Once a person or family is registered, they can return to the store every 30 days.
The ministry is funded by church donations and sometimes a Sunday school class will collect for the ministry.
They also hold an annual garage sale at the church, usually in October.
The Agape House at 808 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428, is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
The church located at 700 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428, also operates a food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.
For more information, call 352-795-7064.