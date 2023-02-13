Connect with us

Fashion

Nonprofit Spotlight: Agape House Shares Tangible Love Through Clothing and Homewares | Local News

 


Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofits provide to people, whether physical, material, or emotional.

The Chronicles ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, showcases Citrus County’s nonprofit agencies that exist to help improve the lives of everyone.

The Agape house

Dorothy Waldron is a regular guest at The Agape House in Crystal River. She says help is welcome. When you have to raise kids and grandkids and stuff, that helps, she says. Especially when you live on a low income like Social Security.


Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor








The Agape house

The Agape House is located under giant oak trees and next to Crystal River’s First Baptist Church on North Citrus Avenue.


Matthew Beck Chronicle Photo Editor








The Agape house

Maison Agape is a ministry provided by the First Baptist Church of Crystal River. Agape House director Vanesa Douglas says the ministry serves the needy and homeless in the area by providing clothing and other essentials that many cannot afford.


Matthew Beck Chronicle Photo Editor








The Agape house

Dot Meadows, left, and Linda Green, volunteers at Agape House in Crystal River, sort and hang clothes Thursday morning, February 9. Ms Meadows has volunteered at Agape House for 23 years and said the ministry is important to her. I like helping people in need, she says. It’s where God sent me, so that’s what I’m doing.


Photos by Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor








The Agape house

Dorothy Waldron leaves the Agape House with a large bag of Agape House clothes. She said the ministry provides much-needed help in raising the extended family.


Matthew Beck Chronicle Photo Editor








The Agape house

Many everyday items are available for those in need at The Agape House.


Matthew Beck Chronicle Photo Editor








The Agape house

Shelves of shoes and boots line the walls of the Agape House in Crystal River. The Agape House is a ministry provided by First Baptist Church of Crystal River.


Matthew Beck Chronicle Photo Editor








The Agape house

Dot Meadows has been a volunteer at The Agape House for 23 years. Above, she speaks with fellow volunteer Linda Green.


Matthew Beck Chronicle Photo Editor


