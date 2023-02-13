Fashion
Why fashion should recruit outside the industry
Currently, candidates who have never worked in fashion are interviewing for jobs where they would be key decision-makers at Burberry, Capri Holdings, Farfetch and other big brands.
The candidates are graduates of The Outsiders Perspective, an incubator started by former Roksanda chief executive Jamie Gill for people of color who want to break into the fashion industry. The program, supported by Burberry, Zalando and Deloitte, offers workshops and meetings with executives and human resources directors from major fashion companies (like Lululemon, Burberry and Farfetch) and tech giants like Meta who have protested their interest in expanding their candidate pool beyond the traditional fashion resume.
While racial diversity is the hook of incubators, its broader goal is to challenge the often narrow view of the recruiting industry and demonstrate the benefits of bringing a different perspective to operational areas, such as human resources. , marketing, operations, digital and finance. All participants have at least five years of professional experience in sectors such as finance and consulting.
It’s a clear path for innovation in leadership and it brings new perspectives to the table, Gill said.
Fashion has long had the reputation of being an island industry. When Gucci recruited Robert Polet, then head of frozen foods at Unilever, to be its CEO in 2004, The Independent threw the decision to name the ice cream man as a slap in the face at the luxury world. The standards changed in the years that followed: Ralph Lauren hired Patrice Louvet, who spent nearly three decades at Procter & Gamble, to lead its business in 2017; The CEO of Chanel was previously a human resources manager at Unilever, and Under Armors came from the hospitality industry.
These days, a resume rich in experience outside of the fashion world is increasingly seen as a plus, whether it’s a CEO, middle manager or, in some cases, a CEO. an associate or a store manager.
This reflects sweeping changes in business, including the rise of e-commerce and the global nature of supply chains and distribution networks. Companies also need employees with expertise in areas such as climate change and diversity, where fashion has never been a leader.
The message at the end of the day is this: if you’re only playing in your pool, chances are that if you’re looking for change, it won’t come, said Caroline Pill, partner at the consultancy in Heidrick & Struggles executive search in London. , focused on the global fashion, luxury and beauty industries.
When to recruit outside the industry
There are certain marketing, supply chain and technology business areas where bringing in an outsider makes the most sense, said Craig Rowley, principal client partner at Korn Ferry.
In general, people who work in operational functions such as finance, supply chain, human resources and marketing tend to have many transferable skills that work across industries and therefore offer the greatest chance of cross-pollination success, Rowley said. For example, someone who has experience operating complex supply chain networks, handling perishable materials and distributing large volumes can be an asset to any type of business, whether it is whether it’s moving clothes, furniture or canned goods, experts say.
Retailers need to have cutting-edge technology and know how to integrate it with a customer, so they need to go to areas like CPG where that knowledge is deeper, Rowley said.
The general rule, though, is that those in product and creative roles do better if they have a more traditional fashion resume, Pill said.
If you are considering a product position or a CEO who has to work with a creative director, it becomes more difficult [to make it work] with a stranger, she said.
Before onboarding a newcomer to the industry, particularly at the management and executive suite level, a company should determine whether it needs an organizational overhaul or simply looking for a fresh perspective in the everyday business conversations, Rowley said.
If a company uses a change agent, there needs to be buy-in from the top and the company needs to be very clear about the time frame in which they expect to create change, said Janou Pakter. , partner of Bur Talent. , a recruitment agency for creative and marketing executives.
It’s not just some instinctive thing where a person is hired and you flip a switch and the company is [better], said Damian Chiam, partner at Bur. If the organization, culturally, is a dinosaur and it takes forever to change, you have to give it that lead.
The minimum common denominator
Fashion companies and job candidates always need a minimum common denominator, core values and passions they share, Pill said. This is all the more true when they do not have in common a training in design or a knowledge of the history of fashion.
The person entering should respect and value the brand’s heritage and DNA, Pakter said. If you come right away and you think we can do a lot better and we have to change, it’s very dangerous.
For candidates, soft skills such as adaptability, agility, good communication and listening skills, and a high level of curiosity are all important, Pill said. Other abilities, such as change management, strategic analysis and speed, as well as familiarity with functions such as marketing and technology, tend to be attractive to fashion companies, Rowley said.
The jarring (or seamless) nature of the transition may vary depending on the specifics of the candidate’s background. If someone is coming from CPG, for example, they will have to adapt to a higher volume of fashions and more seasonal activities, Rowley said. Someone entering fashion from tech may need to focus on small margins and tighter budgets, he noted.
To ensure they’ve found a suitable culture, fashion companies should take their recruiting beyond ordinary job boards and standard interviews, Pakter said, and create a more personalized approach to selecting foreigners.
All of these tests and interviews are so meaningless compared to taking someone out and having dinner with them, she said. Bring it into social settings, get to know them by asking real questions.
With an economic downturn potentially on the horizon, the benefits of diversifying the fashion workforce and bringing fresh perspectives to the executive suite could become more important over the coming months, Gill said. .
In turbulent times, the argument for this outside skill set and fresh perspective is [stronger], he said. To be able to pivot and understand what the strength of your business is, why not hear from a banker or a lawyer or someone who approaches the issue from a different angle?
