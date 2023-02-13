Philipp Pleins Plein Sport launches its American expansion in New York with hip-hop legend Jadakiss

Jadakiss performs at the launch of Philipp Plein’s first US Plein Sport store in New York’s Soho FULL SPORT

Hot on the heels (embossed tiger) of the Plein Sport presentation during Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January, Philipp Plein launched its first Plein Sport outlet in the United States at 119 Spring Street in New York’s SoHo in the day before New York Fashion Week.

Unlike the approximately 300 Plein Sport self-service stores rolled out this year in high-end malls across Europe (first stop in Madrid), the New York incarnation takes up space in the trendy Spring Street store in SoHo, where Sportswear neighbors include Alo Yoga and adidas.

While Plein Sport New York may not follow the aforementioned European model, it does follow the Plein model. Like the Philipp Plein London store in the English capital Old Bond Street, which opened an ephemeral web3 gallery in 2022 before becoming a store in its own right, the ephemeral place in SoHo, for which it signed a 10-year lease. years, is ready to turn into a flagship product of the Philipp Plein brand later.

Pleins US’ vision for the new Plein Sport brand involves a local approach where each destination store is site-specific, targeting local customers and firmly rooted in the culture of the region it occupies.

Philipp Plein at the launch of his inaugural Plein Sport US site in New York’s SoHo. FULL SPORT

Plein enlisted New York hip-hop royalty Jadakiss to perform a live set at the boutiques’ grand opening.

Plein Sport needs to be local as we want to target the local customer in every country we go to so we wanted to connect with local celebrities and Jadakiss is a legendary hip hop artist and part of New York history, a-t -he declares.

Jadakiss, who is signed to Jay-Zs Roc Nation label, performed at the recent Grammy Awards to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hip hop genre alongside Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, RUN-DMC and more. others.

The SoHo store features a giant mural by New York street artist Victoria Leigh Poplaski, who creates under the handle VLPOPART. It took a week to complete, says Plein, because she works with pen and ink rather than spray paint like her more traditional graffiti artist counterparts.

Customers who try on the brand’s sneakers, which constitute the bulk of its production, will perch on black skateboards bearing the effigy of Plein Sport, resolutely urban, integrated into industrial-style boxes.

The Plein Sport SoHo sneaker wall with a street art fresco by VLPOPART. FULL SPORT

The Spring Street store is a bricks-and-mortar version of the mobile truck concept that Plein uses in Europe to assess the viability of shopping center locations before committing to a lease. The interior of the stores mirrors that of the aforementioned truck.

Another integral facet of the Plein Sport brand is its relationship with the emerging web3 culture. It is Thunder Stroke GEN.X.02 Sneakers created in Milan last month is being sold with a corresponding NFT artwork designed by Plein and web3 3D artist Antoni Tudisco under the name Crypto King$. Tudisco also works with Moncler, a brand that similarly embraces the medium.

Tudiscos’ work is projected onto the walls of Plein Sport SoHo where all merchandise is available for purchase in Fiat and cryptocurrency.

Creating this store was a lot of fun, says Plein. It was like Philipp Plein 20 years ago because we did everything ourselves. We did it all freestyle. We did not hire an architect. We built the benches and painted the skateboards. With Philipp Plein, everything is more corporate. It’s perfect but the edge is missing.

Don’t miss the second Plein Sport US destination store opening in Beverly Hills next month. Like New York, the decor will draw inspiration from the Los Angeles cultural scene. With similar edge guaranteed.

