Pete Davidson dresses in a sporty ensemble at the Anna Sui Fashion Show on Day 2 of NYFW

Pete Davidson was seen wearing a sporty ensemble on Saturday as he walked to the Anna Sui fashion show on day two of New York Fashion Week in New York City.

The comedian and actor, 29, appeared to be trying to keep a low profile as he left the venue and was back on the city streets wearing a gray hoodie with the hood pulled over a white beanie.

Along with the ensemble, the 29-year-old The King Of Staten Island (2020) star also wore a black quilted vest over the gray hoodie with lavender track pants and black and gray sneakers.

That night, Davidson was not with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.Instead, he looked like he was hanging out with a friend, who walked side by side once they left the show and were on their way to the next destination.

Seemingly in good spirits, he could be seen flashing a big smile, accompanied by a few laughs, as they walked up the busy street.

His friend, dressed in blue jeans and a tan jacket over a brown hoodie, with a matching baseball cap on his dark brown hair.

Other VIP guests at the fashion show included the famous American fashion designer and her husband and former model Charly ‘Char’ Defrancesco, who hung out with screenwriter and director Sofia Coppola.

Jacobs, 59, former creative director of French design house Louis Vuitton (1997-2014), wore a double-breasted burgundy jacket over a black shirt, along with matching black trousers, pointed boots and gloves.

With an Anna Sui gift package in hand, Defrancesco, 41, went with baggy white pants, a black shirt, chunky black boots and cool sunglasses for the night.

Coppola, 51, donned a long black fur jacket, which fell above the knees, over a matching top and pants and slip-on shoes.

The Lost In Translation filmmaker completed her look by cautioning her lightened brown locks that flow long, past her shoulders, with a slight parting to the right.

Canadian model Jessica Stam, 36, appeared to have walked to the event alone, while wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket with beige fur lapels over a beige sweater and black top.

The fashionista, once considered part of the generation of models described as “doll faces”, also wore chunky black boots, as she carried a large leather bag apparently with many of her essentials.

Stam had her long blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail except for a few long locks of hair that she let hang around the frame of her face with a center part.

The fashion show comes a day after Davidson and his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were seen in Madison Square Garden watching hometown New York Rangers defeat the Seattle Kraken 6-3.

Sitting in the front row behind transparent protective barriers, often referred to as glass, Davidson and Sui Wonders have been seen together on what appear to be dates on several occasions, including Friday’s Rangers games.

The 26-year-old niece of Anna Sui, the Chinese-American fashion designer who hosted her fashion show with Davidson in the audience, seemed to be watching the comedian fondly, as they both enthusiastically applauded the Rangers.

At one point during the match, the Meet Cute star planted a kiss on his new love interest as he grabbed her bum.

New role: Davidson filmed the biographical comedy-drama film Dumb Money, also starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and America Ferrera

Star Requested: Davidson has two more movies in post-production: The Home and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

New romance: The night before, Davidson and his rumored new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were seen getting cozy in Madison Square Garden watching home team New York Rangers defeat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Friday

British-born model Karen Elson, 44, shared her evening at the Anna Sui fashion show with her daughter Scarlett Tresa White in a black and red patterned dress with heels.

Her 16-year-old daughter, whose father is rock star Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, went with a black and gold patterned dress and black leather shoes.

Elson, also a singer-songwriter, was married to the Seven Nation Army rocker for about eight years before their divorce in 2013.

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday February 10 and will continue until Wednesday of the following week, February 15.

