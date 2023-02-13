Sienna Miller takes daughter Marlowe to New York Fashion Week





Sienna Miller and her daughter Marlowe Sturridge attended New York Fashion Week together. (Getty Images) Sienna Miller was joined by her daughter Marlowe for the first time on the front row at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. The actress, 41, posed for the cameras alongside the 10-year-old daughter, who she shares with former partner Tom Sturridge. They sat at the Proenza Schouler show alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with White Lotus star Meghann Fahy and model Karen Elson also in attendance. Miller looked typically chic in a cream short-sleeved top, black miniskirt, chunky black heeled sandals and a pair of vintage sunglasses. The duo was joined by Anna Wintour at the Proenza Schouler show. (Getty Images) Meanwhile, Marlowe, who grew up mainly in Buckinghamshire, wore a gray suit, monochromatic trainers and black sunglasses. Her actor parents were together from 2011 to 2015, during which time they were reportedly engaged. Learn more: Amanda Holden Reveals Daughter Lexi’s Ban on Going ‘Anywhere Near’ Love Island In November, Miller said vogue that she had “wasted time” trying to tick off marriage and motherhood in her 30s. She said: “I had invested what felt like important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it from a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency.” The actor wore a cream top, black skirt and black heeled sandals for the fashion event. (Getty Images) Speaking in my thirties, Miller said: “There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn’t worked out. I imagined that I would be married with three children and be a wonderful mother.” However, she added, “I love being a mother. It’s what I do best.” Learn more: Alexa Chung slips into a nude dress for a royal visit by dressing naked for Bucky P! The Anatomy Of A Scandal star remains friends with the father of her daughter, who is now dating model and presenter Alexa Chung. Miller previously dated Jude Law, who she was with from 2003 to 2005, before rekindling their relationship from 2009 to 2011. Watch: Sienna Miller claims Broadway producer once abruptly shut down equal pay claim

