The bride attends a practical exam wearing a lab coat over her wedding dress





Reiterating the importance of education, a bride showed up for her practical exam in her wedding dress with a lab coat and a stethoscope around her neck, reports Hindustan time. A video of the same was recorded and posted online. As expected, it went viral on social media platforms and received thunderous applause from netizens. Medical life. Exam and wedding in one day, read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video shows a bride named Shree Lekshmi Anil, a student at Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy, in a bright yellow saree and heavy wedding jewelry. Upon entering the classroom, she greets the other students and is greeted with laughter and cheers. A text inserted on the video reads, When the bride attends the practical work. In a separate video, the bride can be seen studying for her practical exam on her way to the exam center. As she arrives at college, a friend of hers can be seen adjusting the pleats of her saree and putting a stethoscope around her neck. The bride can be seen putting on her lab coat over her wedding attire. According to the report, she then enters the classroom. Towards the end of the clip, the bride can be seen walking out of the exam center, hugging her mother and leaving for her wedding venue. Since sharing, the two videos have garnered over two million views, and the numbers keep growing. The share has also accumulated several comments. Shit…I totally get it. My exams were so close to my wedding date. I even thought that I had to take exams on my wedding day.. but luckily I had finished the exams 3 days before the wedding, an Instagram user wrote. Another shared, No compromise with career. Dedication, posted a third. All the best, commented a fourth. (excl. tax) Choose a plan based on your location

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thekashmirwalla.com/bride-attends-practical-exam-wearing-lab-coat-over-her-wedding-dress/

