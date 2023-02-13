Eagles win in walk-off mode against LIU

Next game: FAU 02/17/2023 | 12:15 p.m. / GREEN EXIT February 17 (Friday) / 12:15 p.m. / GREEN OUT FAU History

FORT MYERS, Florida. The FGCU Softball Team added another dose of drama on Sunday to wrap up the FGCU Kickoff Classic, fending off LIU for a 4-3 victory at the FGCU Softball Complex.

The Eagles once again came out well from behind, as the FGCU rallied to their three wins over the weekend – against UNCG once and LIU twice.

With the game tied 3-3 late in the seventh and an Eagle standing third with one out, sophomore Kayleigh Roper (Venice, Florida/Venice HS/Michigan State) worked a nine-pitch stick to lift a fly ball into shallow right field. FGCU graduate student Tayli Filla (Fort Myers, Florida/Bishop Verot HS/USF)scored and sprinted for home – avoiding the tag despite the ball beating her by nearly two steps to clinch the win.

FGCU improved to 3-2 with their third straight win, while LIU fell to 1-4 to start the season.

“Our players are working hard and they fought until the end so they could get another win,” the FGCU softball head coach said. david diros . “I’m proud of our effort, our solidarity and our enthusiasm. I can’t wait to get back to it next weekend.”

The Sharks quickly took a 2-0 lead and held their lead for 4 1/2 innings. FGCU took the lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Shark error, and Roper’s two-run homer (his second hit of the weekend) in the next inning gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead. LIU answered in the sixth to tie it at three before Roper played hero once more in the seventh.

Roper ended his heroic 1-for-2 day with three RBIs. For the weekend, she led FGCU in RBIs (7), while Filla had a team-leading six hits while producing at least one hit each of FGCU’s opening five games.

FGCU had a season-high eight hits Sunday against LIU, with a senior Riley Oakes (Oviedo, Fla./Bishop Moore Catholic HS/Radford) totaling two hits.

FGCU freshmen Tiffany Sweet (Palm Beach Gardens, FL/William T. Dwyer HS), Nikki Gibson (Yorktown, Virginia/Grafton HS)And Emilie Chiarella (Lutz, Fla./Steinbrenner HS)each produced a shot. Gibson had four hits and Chiarella added three over the three-game weekend.

Junior Clear Maulding (Casey, Ill./Casey Westfield HS/Lake Land College)was credited with her second win in the circle for FGCU on Sunday, pitching a final 1 1/3 no hit and no score.

The FGCU returns to action next weekend by hosting the FGCU Invitational at the FGCU Softball Complex. against Lipscomb (10 a.m.) and Middle Tennessee (12:15 p.m.) on Feb. 18 before playing against Boston College (11:15 a.m.) and FAU (1:30 p.m.) on Feb. 19.

