Fashion
Eagles win in walk-off mode against LIU
FORT MYERS, Florida. The FGCU Softball Team added another dose of drama on Sunday to wrap up the FGCU Kickoff Classic, fending off LIU for a 4-3 victory at the FGCU Softball Complex.
The Eagles once again came out well from behind, as the FGCU rallied to their three wins over the weekend – against UNCG once and LIU twice.
With the game tied 3-3 late in the seventh and an Eagle standing third with one out, sophomore Kayleigh Roper(Venice, Florida/Venice HS/Michigan State) worked a nine-pitch stick to lift a fly ball into shallow right field. FGCU graduate student Tayli Filla (Fort Myers, Florida/Bishop Verot HS/USF)scored and sprinted for home – avoiding the tag despite the ball beating her by nearly two steps to clinch the win.
FGCU improved to 3-2 with their third straight win, while LIU fell to 1-4 to start the season.
“Our players are working hard and they fought until the end so they could get another win,” the FGCU softball head coach said. david diros. “I’m proud of our effort, our solidarity and our enthusiasm. I can’t wait to get back to it next weekend.”
The Sharks quickly took a 2-0 lead and held their lead for 4 1/2 innings. FGCU took the lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Shark error, and Roper’s two-run homer (his second hit of the weekend) in the next inning gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead. LIU answered in the sixth to tie it at three before Roper played hero once more in the seventh.
Roper ended his heroic 1-for-2 day with three RBIs. For the weekend, she led FGCU in RBIs (7), while Filla had a team-leading six hits while producing at least one hit each of FGCU’s opening five games.
FGCU had a season-high eight hits Sunday against LIU, with a seniorRiley Oakes(Oviedo, Fla./Bishop Moore Catholic HS/Radford) totaling two hits.
FGCU freshmen Tiffany Sweet (Palm Beach Gardens, FL/William T. Dwyer HS), Nikki Gibson (Yorktown, Virginia/Grafton HS)And Emilie Chiarella(Lutz, Fla./Steinbrenner HS)each produced a shot. Gibson had four hits and Chiarella added three over the three-game weekend.
Junior Clear Maulding (Casey, Ill./Casey Westfield HS/Lake Land College)was credited with her second win in the circle for FGCU on Sunday, pitching a final 1 1/3 no hit and no score.
The FGCU returns to action next weekend by hosting the FGCU Invitational at the FGCU Softball Complex. against Lipscomb (10 a.m.) and Middle Tennessee (12:15 p.m.) on Feb. 18 before playing against Boston College (11:15 a.m.) and FAU (1:30 p.m.) on Feb. 19.
For up-to-the-minute information on the FGCU softball program, follow on Twitter @FGCU_Softball, Instagram on fgcusoftball, Facebook and stay tuned at FGCUAthletics.com.
FGCU Kickoff Classic:
Friday February 10
LIU vs. UNCG(UNCG W, 6-2)
UNCG vs. Binghamton(UNCG W, 8-0 at 5 inn.)
UIS versus LIU(SEU W, 3-0)
Binghamton @ FGCU(Binghamton W, 7-5)
UES @ FGCU(UES W, 6-3)
Saturday February 11
LIU vs. Binghamton(LIU W, 4-0)
LIU v FGCU (FGCU W, 5-3)
Binghamton vs.(UES,W 4-1)
UNCG v FGCU (FGCUW, 4-3)
SIU vs. UNCG(UES W, 9-6)
Sunday February 12
UNCG vs. Binghamton (UNCG, W 10-1 in 5 inn.)
LIU vs. FGCU (FGCU 4-3)
COACHES
The founding father of FGCU softball,david dirosenters his 21st season as head coach in 2023. Hired in 2001 to build the program from the ground up, Deiros has since guided the Eagles to a 709-399-3 (.638) record, up from 176- 109 (.618) in the ASUN, had 16 winning seasons and nine 35+ campaigns. won. Deiros also led the Eagles to three ASUN regular season championships (2008, 2012 and 2016) and one ASUN tournament title (2012). In 2012, the FGCU defeated No. 5 Florida in its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season (2022), the FGCU once again beat No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Florida. Runner-up Lely High School in Naples and is the founding head coach of 1999 District Champion/2001 Regional Runner-up Gulf Coast High School in Naples.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our new goal – a $10 million campaign to address the needs of student-athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, strength and conditioning, as well as the department’s needs for facility expansion and improvements as well as mentorship and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the goal of the EAGLE – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence campaign. Join our team and pledge your donation today to help the Eagles of tomorrow.
#FEEDFGCU
FGCU Athletics is sponsoring events in November and April to benefit the FGCU CampusFoodPantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry ChapinFoodBank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU’s charities of choice Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, please visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry, and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to help raise awareness.
ABOUT THE FGCU
FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 94 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 15+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just over 11 seasons of playoff eligibility DI, the Eagles have had a total of 47 teams or individuals competing in the NCAA Championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. Eight FGCU programs ranked in the top 25 nationally in their respective sports, including women’s basketball (#20, 2021-22), beach volleyball (#20, 2022) and men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s football. (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Greens and Blues posted the department’s best sixth-place finish in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top 100 nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and Florida State’s top seven teams won the NCAA Public Recognition Award for their rate of academic progression in their sport. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 classroom GPA in the fall 2020 semester and outperformed the general undergraduate college population for 26 consecutive semesters. Over the past six semesters (Fall 2019, Spring 2022), another milestone has been reached, with all 15 programs achieving a cumulative team average of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served an all-time high of 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two finalists for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—
|
Sources
2/ https://fgcuathletics.com/news/2023/2/12/softball-eagles-win-in-walk-off-fashion-against-liu.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Comedian shot to fame over mass layoff video meets PM Modi
- Literary icon Zia Mohyeddin dies at 91 – Pakistan
- Eagles win in walk-off mode against LIU
- Sidharth-Kiara hosts a wedding reception for her Bollywood colleagues
- Cricket-India v Australia Dharamsala Test rescheduled to Indore due to outfield concerns
- Sikh Student Associations Punjabi Culture Night Joyfully Unites Friends and Family
- Sikh Student Associations Punjabi Culture Night Joyfully Unites Friends and Family
- The bride attends a practical exam wearing a lab coat over her wedding dress
- Turkey orders the arrest of buildings collapsed in the earthquake
- Donald Trump tries to insult Rihanna
- Morra scores 100th win; Duke beats Washington to shut down ITA Indoors
- The City of West Hollywood will commemorate the 25th anniversary of V-Day