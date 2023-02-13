Daughter of Chefs owner Gracie Hunt nods to sultry glamor at Super Bowl – WWD





Gracie Hunt made a blistering arrival at Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Hunt opted for a silver look, wearing a shimmering mini dress by Paco Rabanne that echoed the showgirl’s glamour. The 24-year-old is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Hunt’s dress, from Neiman Marcus, had a scoop neckline and was cinched at the waist. It featured matching bangs that added a playful touch of movement to the ensemble. She was styled by Josh Trevino. Paco Rabanne, the Spanish designer, died on February 3 at the age of 88. He is remembered as a fashion maverick whose futuristic vision and use of unconventional materials influenced the industry. Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, poses for a photo after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images The fashion house’s creative director Julien Dossena, who has run the brand since 2013, paid tribute to the founder in a statement. “Thank you Monsieur Rabanne, thank you for having been a couturier who defined a new modernity, who accompanied a cultural revolution. A total artist who, through the expression of his personal utopia, has contributed to changing the vision of the world. Thank you for this legacy,” he said. She accessorized with chrome peep-toe heels with a wrap-around gladiator detail and a custom Louis Vuitton bag that incorporated red sequins to match the Chiefs’ palette. As for the hair, she let her blonde tresses frame her shoulders. Her makeup included a matte pink lip and sharp black mascara. Besides her well-known father, Hunt is a beauty pageant winner, achieving the title of Miss Kansas USA in 2021. She also recently graced the cover of “Maxim” magazine, in a white button-up blouse. At the TAO x Maxim Big Game Party this month, she went for cutouts in a sparkly halterneck dress with triangle cutouts on either side of her hips. The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most watched TV events of the year, and its entertainment portion draws as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program features an American Sign Language (ASL) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also perform Rhianna’s music in ASL during the show. half-time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/kansas-city-chiefs-owner-daughter-gracie-hunt-silver-dress-1235521462/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos