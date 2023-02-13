MGOLF opens the spring season at the Border Olympics





LAREDO, TX Baylor Men’s Golf will open the spring season on Monday with a trip to Laredo to compete in the Border Olympics at Laredo Country Club. Baylor Men’s Golf will open the spring season on Monday with a trip to Laredo to compete in the Border Olympics at Laredo Country Club. One of the oldest college golf tournaments, the Border Olympics will host the Bears for a third consecutive season. Overall, BU have nine wins in the event and finished fourth a season ago. The head coach Mike McGraw looking forward to watching his guys try to take advantage of a steep fall to open the slate of spring. “The fall was great,” he said. “We finished on a high with a win in the Bear Brawl. It was at home but we beat those teams pretty easily which was really fun to do. You want to keep that going because we have a Very tough times ahead with Palm Springs and Cabo on the horizon, so it would be nice to have a good event under our belt and continue through the season. Johnny Keefer will start in the No. 1 spot for a 17e– direct event. The senior ended the fall with his two best results in stroke play, a tie for 27e at the Trinity Forest Invitational and a tie for seventh place at the Bear Brawl. Drew Wrightson will play at No. 2 this week. The runner-up played in four of the five fall events, finishing as the only Bear with a Big 12 Match Play winning record and scoring a tie for 13e at the bear fight. Trey Bosco takes his place at No. 3 on the roster, looking to open the spring season the same way he fell, when he won the Minnesota Golf Classic. In total, he recorded three top-20 finishes in his five starts in the fall. Zach Heffernan will play at No. 4 this week. In his last start, he recorded his best result of his career, a tie for sixth place at the Bear Brawl. The runner-up makes his second Laredo appearance after a tie of 70e last season. Tyler Isenhart will round out the roster at No. 5. The eldest finished in the top-13 in three of four stroke play events in the fall. The Chicago, Illinois native is making his third Olympics start from the frontier, with his best finish last year when he tied for 43rd. Pairings, live scores and stats will be available on Golfstat.com. For more information on Baylor Men’s Golf, follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baylorbears.com/news/2023/2/12/mens-golf-baylor-mgolf-opens-spring-season-at-the-border-olympics.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos