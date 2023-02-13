All ‘The White Lotus’ Actors Spotted at Fashion Week





We never knew what happened to Greg Hunt, the evil and scheming husband of the late Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, after the epic events of the second season of The White Lotus. Today, on the catwalk at Eckhaus Latta’s Fall ’23 show in New York, we finally have our answer. In this world, Greg eventually inherited all of Tanya’s fortune, went straight to Manhattan, signed a contract with IMG, and became a rising model fueled by trust funds like Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid.

Indeed, American actor Jon Gries, who played the villainous Greg in the first two seasons of the cult series, took on his final role by making his catwalk debut in one of New York’s most successful rising powers. York, Ekhaus Latta.

defying convention), but on the catwalk, Greg/Jon looks comfortable in his acid green knit camo sweater and ecru cargo pants. Sure, not the typical set you’d expect from a con man who’s just swindled an unsuspecting woman out of her fortune, but nonetheless a fire worthy of a place in our cabinets. But Greg/Jon isn’t the only member of the Italian crew to make the transition from con man to runway model. Niccolo (the hot-as-hell mobster played delightfully by Stefano Gianino) also appeared in the LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouch-inspired American Psycho show alongside Emily in Paris‘Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

As The White Lotus fans would know, this appearance isn’t the only instance of one of the show’s alumni swapping the front row of a poolside cabana for the front row of a fashion show. Another fashion week, another white lotus kill. Honestly, we’re also impressed and surprised at how Mike White has managed to imbue every bit of popular culture with his iconic characters and cast. In Milan alone, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), Mia (Beatrice Grann) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), hit the first rows from Prada, Valentino and JW Anderson respectively. But the ultimate white lotus the crossover came from Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Armond (Murray Bartlett) rubbing shoulders with the star-studded (and arguably most attractive) front row of the LOEWE in Paris.

In this dreamlike universe, we would like to see Jennifer Coolidge reprise her role as Tanya at Ferragamo in Milan, Hailey Lu Richardson’s Portia release a collaboration with Chopova Lowena for London Fashion Week and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) take her rightful place at side of the affluent Upper East Side crowd at Tory Burch. Who do we call to make this fantasy a reality?

