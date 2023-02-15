Confirmed: Pharrell Williams will usher in a new era at Vuitton Mens





Louis Vuitton has hired Pharrell Williams to become its new creative director for menswear, starting a new chapter for the brand after star designer Virgil Abloh passed away in November 2021, the brand confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The appointment is the first big move for new CEO Pietro Beccari, who joined the brand after leaving Dior this month, and confirms previous reports in the the wall street journal And Le Figaro. The decision ends months of speculation over who would hold one of fashion’s most important jobs. Designers Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner and Telfar Clemens are also said to be in the running for the role. But the choice of Williams, a world-renowned music producer and streetwear guru with 14.3 million Instagram followers, suggests Vuitton is banking on celebrity power and mass appeal to propel its menswear business into the era. post-Abloh, a move that stands in contrast to designer Valentino Sabato De Sarno’s recent appointment behind the scenes at rival megabrand Gucci. Last year, Louis Vuitton surpassed $20 billion in annual sales, and future growth will require new CEO Beccari to expand his appeal even further. Vuitton recently launched the latest chapter in its successful collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama and brought in superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same campaign. [Williams] A creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, Beccari said in a statement. The appointment is also a doubling of the streetwear sensibility brought to the brand by Abloh. With collections that married street culture to high fashion, as well as her natural mastery of social media, Abloh helped broaden the brand’s appeal to a younger and more diverse clientele, creating a halo on the Vuitton brand that continued to pay dividends after its sudden death in 2021. Williams is best known for his music career, landing hits like Happy and Get Lucky. Rising to prominence within the hip-hop group NERD, Williams went on to produce tracks for A-list stars ranging from Gwen Stefani to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. But he also has long-standing ties to the streetwear scene, co-founding pioneering streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese musician and BAPE founder Nigo in the early days. The duo also launched BBC sub-labels Ice Cream, Bee Line and Billionaire Girls Club. Williams has also collaborated with a series of major fashion brands, from Chanel and Moncler to Adidas, and even Louis Vuitton: in 2008 he teamed up with then creative director Marc Jacobs on a line of jewelry for the heritage house. In 2016, he became co-owner of denim brand G-Star Raw. The first Williams collection for Louis Vuitton will debut next June in Paris during Mens Fashion Week, the brand has announced. LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder documentation guaranteeing BoF full editorial independence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/luxury/report-louis-vuitton-in-talks-with-pharrell-williams-luxury-lv-mens-designer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos