Cape Fox Corporation is in fashion















Ketchikan, Alaska, Feb. 14 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) recently brought its unique style and artistry to the fashion world. On January 28, 2023, SWC participated in the 3rd Annual Trend Fashion Show in Anchorage, Alaska. Six unique outfits were featured. The illustration for the outfits was created by Kenneth White, Miilgm Ts’amtii (Michael Milne), and Kyle Hudson, then put into fashion wear by Ts’iingyimgm’aatk (Jeremy Barrett). Miilgm Ts’amtii, Kyle and Ts’iingyimgm’aatk are Tsmsyen Natives of Alaska. This was the first year that CFC was represented at the Trend Fashion Show, and we were thrilled to be able to showcase the talent of CFC team members and showcase the unique style, colors and meanings exemplified in our native art from ‘Alaska. The Trend Fashion Show is an exclusive event that showcases Alaskan artists and fashion designers. This is the third year that the show has taken place. Each year, proceeds from the show are donated to a meaningful cause. This year’s event supported Let every woman knowa local non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and elimination of gynecological cancers through education, support, advocacy and arts programs. CFC had six designs on display at this year’s show, which featured bold Indigenous-inspired prints adorning the ready-to-wear line. This clothing collection included streetwear with designs inspired by Tlingit culture. CFCs were invited to join in the event when one of the hosts passed by the Cape Fox Lodge gift shop and saw a pair of shoes that caught his eye. The shoes were designed with Kenneth White’s Human Tinaa design and Jeremy put his artistic flair into adding the design to the shoes. During a recent interview, Jeremy Barrett was asked how he wants others to feel when they see his fashion and Alaska Native designs. Jeremy replied, “My mission with this line of clothing is for people to see that our art is alive and thriving, evolving and coming to life in more and more ways. I want to get the names of our artists out there. people reach out to these artists and help generate revenue for Saxman, Ketchikan and Alaska. Being invited to the Trend Alaska fashion show was such an amazing feeling. The art made by local artists and the way I applied to clothing and accessories being noticed by a The fashion show Alaska hosts is such an amazing feeling. It makes me proud. I’m looking forward to next year and I already have ideas in the works. SWC’s mission is a strong belief in supporting our Tlingit shareholders, celebrating and preserving the traditions of our ancestors, and presenting to the world our unique culture of history, music, language, ideas and, of course, art. To learn more about our culture, you can visit our CFC Culture Center at https://www.capefoxcorp.com/culture-center/. Or, if you want to view and buy fashion or art, visit ShopVillageStore.com. As we say in Tlingit, “Gunalchesh” or “Thank you”. For more information, email Heather Kaiser at [email protected] or call (703) 749-3045. About Cape Fox Corporation Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was created under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation of the Village of Saxman. Today, Cape Fox Corporation is made up of a family of companies divided into two distinct groups: the Federal Contracts Group and the Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health services; marketing; training services and logistics services. Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more. Cape Fox Corporation represents at AK Fashion Show

