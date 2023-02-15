Pharrell Williams is the new male artistic director of Louis Vuitton





Pharrell will succeed late fashion designer Virgil Abloh as head of menswear at the iconic fashion house.

WASHINGTON American producer and musician Pharrell Williams has been named the new creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, according to the fashion house. The French luxury brand announced the appointment of Williams on Tuesday, calling him “a global icon” and “visionary”. Williams takes over a position previously held by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021 of cancer. I am happy to welcome Pharrell home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as the new men’s creative director,” said Pietro Beccari, CEO and President of the brand. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a new and very exciting chapter. The “Happy” singer, who has 13 Grammys and two Oscars, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. His first collection with Louis Vuitton will be unveiled in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Williams revealed his new role on Instagram with a photo of himself wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket. “The way in which [Pharrell] breaks boundaries through the different worlds it explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Maison Culturelle, reinforcing its values ​​of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship,” reads the post. Williams is no stranger to the fashion world, having collaborated with Adidas, Chanel and Tiffany & Co. The producer also launched his own line called Billionaires Boys Club in 2003. Abloh, who was head of menswear at Louis Vuitton from 2018 until his death, was the first black creative director of the brand’s menswear line. Abloh died at 41 after a private battle with a rare form of cancer. Abloh’s pervasive and friendly presence in the culture was vast and vibrant. Some have compared him to Jeff Koons. Others hailed him as his generations Lagerfeld, Chanel’s longtime creative director who died in 2019. Williams was part of the celebrity treasure trove who cry the deceased creator at his death. “My heart is broken,” Williams said in 2021. “Virgil, you were a kind, generous and caring creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and your early days.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

