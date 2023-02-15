Fashion
Rihanna’s Super Bowl fashion paid tribute to Andr Leon Talley – Billboard
Rihanna’s sizzling Super Bowl 2023 ensemble set the fashion world ablaze, but it turns out that one part of her outfit had a particularly special meaning.
Midway through her 13-minute set, the “We Found Love” hitmaker donned a bright red Alaïa sleeping bag coat for the finale of “Umbrella” in 2007, followed by “Diamonds” in 2012. And if glamorous floor-length outerwear sounded familiar, that’s because it was a tender homage to André Leon Talley, the late vogue editor died in January 2022 and was known to wear his favorite Norma Kamali coat in the same style and shade.
The folks who run Talley’s still-active Instagram account took notice of the tribute and posted the two looks side-by-side with the caption, “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together.” I told you I’d be here forever…said I’d always be your friend,” and tagged RiRi with a red balloon emoji.
Rihanna and Talley also have a common fashion history. For much of the 2010s, the latter was a staple on the Met Gala carpet, where he interviewed Vogue.com stars about their personal take on the annual theme set by Anna Wintour. In 2015 he glue with Rihanna on the breathtaking dress she wore in honor of the exhibition “China: Through the Looking Glass”.
“Queen of the Night! Break it, it’s not enough. Beautiful! This moment, this fantasy, I dream. How did it happen? It’s so beautiful!” Talley raved at the time, later adding, “You are so inspiring to so many people. You will inspire people in this dress… I love you! I can’t wait to see you on stage!”
Compare Talley’s signature coat to Rihanna’s Super Bowl look below.
