Fashion
Why Cynthia Rowley Dressed Actresses During New York Fashion Week — Spotify
How do you integrate music into your creative process?
We work in a large open studio. And if the music isn’t on, I feel like nothing gets done. It’s the level of energy that can really change the mood of anyone working out. If you’re listening to sleepy, sad music, or something a little too hip, it can be a little distracting. But in general, lots and lots of music, as loud as possible.
Your show brings together fashion and some of New York’s best comedians. Why were you drawn to this concept?
In a normal show, you create the looks, you are the boss. It’s about your vision and putting it on someone who’s really there to make clothes better. But with this show, it’s all about talent and personalities. And I’m just doing my part to improve their talent.
It was kind of interesting to think about their personalities and how they normally dress. I also try to bring my vision in there, but, more importantly, I want to put them at ease. I mean, being a stand-up comedian is like walking naked on stage. I can’t even imagine a more terrifying thing to do. And they do it every day. I just want to celebrate them and make them feel good and strong and confident.
How can fashion and comedy empower women?
You can be empowering if you can make people laugh, smile, and bring joy into their lives. That’s what I try to do with fashion, but that’s really what comedy does for people. To be a woman who puts that in her strong, feminine, fearless way, I think is really epic.
Catch Cynthias NYFW Playlist and the songs the comedians walked to.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.spotify.com/2023-02-14/why-cynthia-rowley-dressed-female-comedians-during-new-york-fashion-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google didn’t think bard AI was ‘really ready’ for production
- Why Cynthia Rowley Dressed Actresses During New York Fashion Week — Spotify
- General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan
- Hollywood bear market goes from strength to strength with ‘Cocaine Bear’
- Mantu Jokowi studies in the village of Kutuh
- Passport violation affects more than 500 cricket stars, from Wasim Akram to Ian Bell
- UK wages grow faster than expected but lag behind inflation.
- Microsoft’s Bing AI demo has some errors
- Austin Majors, ‘NYPD Blue’ actor, dies at 27
- Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Loses 175 Pts, Nifty Below 17,900; Torrent Power rallies 7%, Bharat Forge drops 4%
- Chinese President Xi voices support for Iran amid Western pressure
- Donald Trump is not above the law, says New York Attorney General | donald trump