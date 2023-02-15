Why Cynthia Rowley Dressed Actresses During New York Fashion Week — Spotify

How do you integrate music into your creative process?

We work in a large open studio. And if the music isn’t on, I feel like nothing gets done. It’s the level of energy that can really change the mood of anyone working out. If you’re listening to sleepy, sad music, or something a little too hip, it can be a little distracting. But in general, lots and lots of music, as loud as possible.

Your show brings together fashion and some of New York’s best comedians. Why were you drawn to this concept?

In a normal show, you create the looks, you are the boss. It’s about your vision and putting it on someone who’s really there to make clothes better. But with this show, it’s all about talent and personalities. And I’m just doing my part to improve their talent.

It was kind of interesting to think about their personalities and how they normally dress. I also try to bring my vision in there, but, more importantly, I want to put them at ease. I mean, being a stand-up comedian is like walking naked on stage. I can’t even imagine a more terrifying thing to do. And they do it every day. I just want to celebrate them and make them feel good and strong and confident.

How can fashion and comedy empower women?

You can be empowering if you can make people laugh, smile, and bring joy into their lives. That’s what I try to do with fashion, but that’s really what comedy does for people. To be a woman who puts that in her strong, feminine, fearless way, I think is really epic.

