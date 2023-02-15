Pharrell becomes the new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has appointed multi-talented singer-songwriter and philanthropist Pharrell Williams as creative director of its menswear division, replacing thelate Virgil Ablohthe company said on Tuesday.

Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative worlds span from music to art and fashion, establishing himself as a global cultural icon over the past 20 years, the luxury house said in a statement.

Word about the date has arrived for the first timeThe Wall Street Journaland Le Figaro.

Singer Happy is a 13-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee with experience working with luxury brands and designers like the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The appointment is effective immediately. Williams’ debut collection is set to premiere during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.

The post had been vacant since November 2021, when Abloh died of cancer aged 41. He was a groundbreaking designer and tastemaker known for fusing streetwear and high fashion.

Abloh’s pervasive and friendly presence in the culture was vast and vibrant. Some have compared him to Jeff Koons. Others hailed him as his generations Lagerfeld, Chanel’s longtime creative director whodied in 2019. Abloh was the first black director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, one of France’s most famous fashion houses.

After Abloh’s death, the brand continued with splashy men’s shows, largely without a creative director. Abloh, DJ and founder of the Off-White brand, transformed work at Louis Vuitton into that of a curator, rather than just a designer, as he broadened his interests to housewares, art, jewelry, industrial design and architecture.

Williams collaborated with luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy) in 2004 and 2008. He had a wildly popular sneaker collaboration with Chanel in 2017 and a unisex clothing collection in 2019 that he designed with Lagerfeld. He also has his own fashion brands, including Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream.

His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, the brand’s new Chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari, said in the statement.