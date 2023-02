Those in the industry with famous last names versus those successful with no name

In Australia we have Lucy Folk, whose parents own Capi Water, and Bianca Spender, daughter of Carla Zampatti. Spenders’ brother Alex Schuman directs Carla Zampatti; his daughter, Brigid, models for the brand. The mother of former magazine editor Jackie Franks is the late socialite Lillian Frank; retailer Deborah Symond ONeils father is John Symond. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, with her daughter Bee Shaffer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala in 2016. PA Orotons Sophie Holt is the granddaughter of Harold Holt; her sister runs Pippa Holt Kaftans. Stylist Nicole Bonython is the mother of Ava Matthews, co-founder of beauty brand Ultra Violette. Ex-vogue editor Nancy Pilchers daughter Morgan is a fashion designer. Dinosaur Designs Louise Olsen is the daughter of artist Johns. None of this is to say that these people aren’t talented or worthy of success. What strikes me the most, in fact, is that almost all nepo babies are women. You never know if Donatella Versace would have become the designer she is today if her brother hadn’t died, but it seems unrelated men like Lee Alexander McQueen, who grew up in social housing, and Marc Jacobs, raised by a single mother, and Olivier Rousteing, who was adopted, have an easier time climbing the fashion ladder than women. As much as it helps to have a famous last name, fashion is also a place where strangers can thrive. But it seems harder for that door to open if you don’t have an XY chromosome. Perhaps the real problem is that nepo babies are showing us a bigger truth: success is sometimes only available to women because of who they know. It’s heartwarming that in fashion, someone like Ralph Lauren can birth Ralph Lifshitz from an average Jewish family and recreate himself as the embodiment of the American Dream. It would be even better if more women could also create themselves entirely. The March issue of AFR Magazine, the Innovation issue, was published on Friday February 24 in The Australian Financial Review. Follow AFR Mag on Twitter And instagram.

