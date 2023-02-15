Pharrell Williams will be the next men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton





Comment this story Comment American musician, producer and streetwear designer Pharrell Williams will be Louis Vuitton’s next creative director of menswear, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh. The French luxury brand confirmed the appointment in a statement on Tuesday. The role, one of menswear’s most important executive positions, had been vacant since Abloh’s death from cancer in November 2021. Despite Williams’ high celebrity profile, his selection may surprise insiders of the fashion. to be the favorite for the role, as are British designer Samuel Ross and LOEWE creative director JW Anderson. Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari gave a nod to Williams’ previous work with the brand, saying in a statement: “I am happy to welcome Pharrell home. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter. Late Tuesday afternoon, the LVMH homepage featured a simple black and white photo of Williams, dressed in a white t-shirt and diamond chain, with the greeting Welcome Pharrell! As creative director of menswear, Williams will be responsible for producing two collections a year, including bags, accessories and ready-to-wear. His first collection for the fashion house will debut in June during Mens Fashion Week in Paris. Williams’ appointment to a leadership position at the world’s largest luxury brand also underscores the continued cultural importance of hip-hop, further cementing its status as a global fashion powerhouse. The 49-year-old Virginia native’s role as a cultural tastemaker and influencer is as varied as it is vast. Williams is best known for his impact on the music industry, where he helped define the hip-hop sound as a producer, songwriter and NERD frontman alongside his own chart-topping music (the 2013’s must-have Happy), Williams has collaborated or produced hits for Britney Spears, Beyonc, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z, among dozens of other artists. This long collaboration extends to the world of fashion, where he has worked with several major brands, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Tiffany, Nike and Adidas. Her best-known partnership to date, however, is her work with the Japanese designer good luck, founder of streetwear company A Bathing Ape. Together, they launched the Billionaire Boys Club in 2003, a brand of clothing, accessories and lifestyle aimed at mixing streetwear and luxury. His sneakers (released under the ICECREAM sub-label) were particularly popular with young skateboarders and hip-hop bosses in Japan and the United States. (Nigo is now creative director of LVMH’s Kenzo label.) Even with his bona fides as a tastemaker, Williams has big shoes to fill in Abloh’s absence. The first black American to hold a senior design position at a European luxury house, Abloh is credited with instilling a modern and, at times, ironic sensibility into the brand. Although rooted in the world of streetwear, Williams’ sense of style has been hailed for its irreverence and extensive range (who can forget Hat?). In 2015, he became the second man to win a CFDA Fashion Icon award. I get my style from random people, like regular people, I’m interested in construction. Everyday things, you know, service uniforms, sports, skateboarding, normcore, granny sweaters, all of that interests me, Williams told Vogue at the time. He was also one of the first to embrace the latest wave of gender-neutral clothing and aesthetics, sporting a ball gown on the front of GQ’s New Masculinity Number in 2019. Asked about her choices of wearing a purple crocodile Birkin bag or a pastel Cline coat, Williams told the magazine that style and fit came first: I liked something and put it on. Then philosophy came behind.

