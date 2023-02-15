Pharrell Williams is Louis Vuitton’s next menswear designer





The fashion and entertainment industries, which have long been linked, converged even further on Tuesday when Louis Vuitton named Pharrell Williams, the American rapper and producer, as its new creative director for menswear. The French luxury brand has announced on Instagram that it hired Mr. Williams about 16 months after the sudden death of its former menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, in 2021. Mr. Williams, the brand said in a statement, is a visionary whose creative worlds s ‘extend from music to art, and fashion to establish themselves as a global cultural icon.” Other names to succeed Mr Abloh include British designers Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose, and American designers Telfar Clemens and Colm Dillane, better known as KidSuper, who were announced last month as being Louis Vuitton’s first menswear. guest designer, a sign many took to mean he had been asked to follow Mr. Abloh. But it was ultimately Mr Williams, 49, who landed what is considered one of menswear’s most high-profile creative director roles. His appointment was the first major move by new Louis Vuitton chief executive Pietro Beccari, who joined the brand from Dior last month.

Mr. Williams, who was Chanel’s first male ambassador, has worked on and off with Louis Vuitton since 2004. luxury. Louis Vuitton Word Hennessy. At the January menswear shows in Paris, Mr Williams was rarely without his pair of studded with diamonds Tiffany & Company sunglasses, which he also wore to the Grammys. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be presented in June during Mens Fashion Week in Paris. I’m happy to welcome Pharrell home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as stated by our new Men’s Artistic Director, Mr. Beccari in the brand’s Instagram release. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter. Mr. Williams’ return to Louis Vuitton is also a return to menswear design. At the start of this century, he created influential streetwear brands like Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream in partnership with Japanese designer Nigo (who is now the artistic director of Kenzo, which is also owned by LVMH). Yet Mr Williams’ appointment to the pinnacle of high-end ready-to-wear underscores an apparent trend among luxury goods makers: putting their future in the hands of multi-hyphenated celebrities, not designers of profession. Other high-profile performers who have been embraced by luxury fashion in recent years include Rihanna, whose clothing line Fenty in partnership with LVMH closed in 2021, and troubled rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, which has become a staple of fashion weeks around the world. Spectacle is now a given at the runways: the recent Louis Vuitton menswear event in Paris, for example, featured insanely expensive ensembles, a front row studded with stars from the worlds of K-Pop, Hollywood and hip-hop, and a performance by Spanish singer Rosala, who sang from the top of a hot air balloon.

Louis Vuitton, which was founded in 1854, is the cornerstone of the fortune amassed by LVMH founder and CEO Bernard Arnault, who was recently ranked the richest person in the world. While menswear makes up a relatively modest percentage of the brand’s overall revenue, it remains a source of optimism as the fastest growing sector in a luxury industry that continues to struggle against the winds. opposites induced by the global pandemic and the loss of markets in China. and Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/14/style/pharrell-williams-louis-vuitton-mens-creative-director.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos