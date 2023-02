Name: Enyacore. Age: Brand new, with notes from 1988 (the release date of Orinoco Flow). Appearance: Lush, like a mossy velvet pillow; hand carved, like an old wooden milking stool. Is this another TikTok microtrend? I’m so tired: I just want to look at a tree. This is not the case, although #medievaltiktok is a tangentially relevant juggernaut of 4.6 billion views. Vice reported on a mood shift in the interiors towards a clean modern medieval aesthetic, inspired by the audio and other styles of Celtic castle icon Eithne N Bhraonin (AKA Enya). Please never say change of mood again. Just wait to hear fantasygothicwhich is a similar but less austere trend: think Buffy the Vampire Slayer, choker necklaces, drop sleeves and candles galore. I have no idea what you are talking about. Pull up a milking stool and I’ll explain. You know what the year 2000 looks like right now: crop tops, silky dresses and ultra-low-rise jeans? It’s similar: 90s and 00s goth-lite fashion, but for your home. I see (I don’t see). So how do you get the Enyacore look? Check that you’re on the right track by asking yourself: is this an item you could use to barter on the Silk Road? My Ottoman history is rusty. Do I need wool? Tapestries? You are too literal. As Vice says: Enyacore is about mixing stark contrasts and raw materials; it’s about sipping your wine while you close your eyes with a rat. Is that supposed to help? Sigh. Velvet sofas, metallic chandeliers and tassels are all the rage. A-ha! Upholstery fabrics in velvet and wrought iron: it is therefore rather a Laurence Llewellin Bowen the comeback? It’s the year 2000, isn’t it? WHO? Oh, and you’re going to need chain mail. Chainmail ? Yes. You can layer a chainmail bra over a mesh turtleneck. Alternatively, a chainmail looks breathtaking on everyone. Absolutely not. Roll me in this fake-throw fur over there, I’m done. You might want to reconsider: According to the same Vice article, a faux fur throw makes a great sex blanket. Brrr. What does Enya think? I doubt she knows what’s going on: she only checks her email every few weeks, according to a interview 2015. She may have won four Grammys and is incredibly rich, successful, and influential, but Enya leads a peaceful, contemplative life. Do you look at the tree you pass by every day? she asked in 2017. We really shouldn’t lose sight of what’s there. She gets it! OK, I’m going Enyacore. I knew you will come back. Let’s celebrate with a TikTok dance. Say: sail awayto go away, to go away. Do not tell : Help! My chain mail is tangled in the throw of the tasselled cock and I’m dangerously close to the flaming candelabra.

