



If you've been following the fashion conversation for about a year, the same topics keep coming up when it comes to LVMH (short for Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton). First there were the rumors surrounding Phoebe Philos' own label, which is backed by LVMH, to which her fans finally received positive news about her launch this month (debuting in September 2023). Shortly after this announcement, Louis Vuitton announced on Instagram that Pharrell Williams was its new menswear creative director. He will take over the coveted role left by Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021, with Williams to show his first collection for LV next June during Mens Fashion Week in Paris. For those who need a refresher: In 2018, Abloh made waves as the first African American to lead the houses' menswear line. He was also one of the few black designers to run a major luxury fashion house. The magnitude of Abloh's reach and power is not lost on LV, which is why the house had to thoughtfully and painstakingly search for the right person to fill their shoes. The labels were silent on possible replacements, but in January Louis Vuitton tapped KidSuper Colm Dillane to co-create its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection. Now, however, LV has Finally found Ablohs' successor in Williams. If you look quickly Williams Instagramtoo, its flow has been completely wiped out in a Daniel Lee-Burberry-like move, save for the Louis Vuitton announcement, which now seems to serve as a sign of a fresh start for designers and brands. Many know Williams as one of the best music producers in the business, he gave us Milkshake, Drop It Like Its Hot and Hollaback Girl to name a few and as a former trainer on The voice. While her musical credentials are extensive, her fashion resume is equally impressive. He currently oversees Billionaire Boys Club, a streetwear brand founded by him and Nigo in 2003 and its sub-label Icecream, a line of skateboard-inspired footwear. If the name Nigo sounds familiar, it's because he's now the creative director of Kenzo, which also operates under LVMH. Williams was one of the front row guests at the first Nigos show for the brand in January 2022. Additionally, Pharrell is a longtime friend and collaborator of Chanel. He was the first man to appear in a Chanel handbag campaign in 2017 and even designed a urban capsule collection with the house in 2019. Other brands Williams has worked with include Diesel, Moncler and Adidas, all to say her fashion hand is well documented at this point. As to why and how Louis Vuitton could have had his eyes on Williams personally, he is already collaborating with the LVMH company. Tiffany & co. on diamond sunglasses and in 2008 Williams partnered with LV on a high jewelry collection based on coats of arms. Vuitton for me is a school, said Williams in a interview 2008 with PA while discussing the partnership with LVs then Creative Director Marc Jacobs. I just learned a lot of things here. On a personal level, Williams was also Abloh's friend. The Wall Street Journal noted that in a 2017 interview with them, Abloh said Williams would be one of his five ideal dinner companions. Additionally, Williams was one of the front row guests at the LVs Miami tribute show at Abloh in December 2021. The stars all seem to be aligned then, for Williams to lead Louis Vuitton into its next chapter.

