The Girl Gang Fashion New York Fandoms

On my way to Sandy Liang’s show at an Upper East Side medical library, I had one of those funny but depressing thoughts that Fashion Week is one of the only, if not THE only, cultural events uniquely dedicated to what women want. Twice a year, punctually, designers ask women: Do you want this? Do you want to be that person? How can I help you be who you want to be or express what you need to say? Does it make you feel cool, pretty, unique, safe? And when it’s a woman who draws, it’s also one of the rare moments when we ask women, without interruption, to tell us what they think of it.

Perhaps that’s why there is a unique phenomenon in New York (let’s say three times faster!) of female-led fashion brands with passionate fans. Brands like Rodarte, Sandy Liang, Collina Strada and Puppets and Puppets stage shows populated not just by celebrity supporters dressed by negotiating stylists, but in good faith Fans who want to live their life in the universe of these creators.

This is the kind of thing that would be unthinkable in Europe. Sure, Yohji Yamamoto and Rick Owens shows are full of customers (and you could say couture shows are the same one percent phenomenon), but those people form a community around the designers rather than just a clientele. . They are friends, or friends of friends, of the person or team that makes the clothes, and they attach themselves to labels the way other people attach themselves to football teams or groups. They help interpret their fantasies and idealized world and make their wearers feel seen. It helps that each of them has a distinctive value system, from the bleeding-heart romanticism of Rodartes to the eco-conscious approach of Collina Stradas to everything from the shows themselves to producing the clothes.

It’s almost as if the clothes and products made by these designers are the commodity of their modus operandi. (That makes these things the best-designed products in the world!) Wearing a Puppets and Puppets bag with that hyper-real cookie on the front, or wearing one of Collina Stradas’ very recognizable slipdresses, shows you align with one of a series of fashionable micro-niches in the city.

Rodarte Fall 2023 RTW Open gallery

Rodarte, the punk-poetic brand run by sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy, is selling fantastic dresses and gowns from the golden age of cinema for over $2,000 on Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi. That is to say, their appeal is wide. But the sensitivity is SO specific, and their front row on Friday afternoon was filled with celebrities and personalities wearing the range of clothes I could have predicted, which I don’t mean negatively but heartwarmingly. It’s more than the likes of Tavi Gevinson, Natasha Lyonne and Jemima Kirke telling us where pieces like a ’60s mint green pearl top and matching hemline pants belong in the world.

Many of the garments were Rodarte-isms we’ve seen before, like black dresses with dramatic trumpet hems and Morticia Addams sleeves, made of gauze that tore on the runway as the women walked. Clothes for women who know it’s sometimes good to cry! They even recreated their famous cobweb knitwear from fall 2008. But again, a brand like Rodarte has a fan base that expects the designers to play up some of the hits while introducing something again. New came in pretty fairy-covered prints drawn by the designers mother, which looked particularly good on a large cape dress trimmed in neon tulle.

Hill Road Fall 2023 RTW Open gallery

After that it was a hop over the bridge to Collina Strada, where you can never tell if designer Hillary Taymours’ friends Hari Nef, Tommy Dorfman, Ella Emhoff, Aaron Rose Philip will appear on the runway or in the audience. Many of those who appeared on the runway wore incredibly detailed animal makeup by genius Isamaya Ffrench. The message is that humans and animals are much more closely related than we imagine.

I loved her lime green leopard print pants and top with lace trim; model of the moment Alva Claire in a slimy, web-like minidress; and a mint green suit with floral embroidery at the hem. If you don’t like masks, that’s your problem, because Collina’s ever-growing number of sidekicks totally get it. (Though deep down I wonder what a Collina show would look like with some of the theatrical layers stripped away, to reveal to a wider audience than those who just know she could be New York’s answer to Dries Van Remarquen, making beautiful, romantic printed pieces that gel season after season.)

The atmosphere is certainly very enthusiastic, Taymour told me, but it is something that has been built over time. Gradually, we started to be more performative in the runway space, doing spoken word, or setting up a farmers market on the catwalk, or even just asking her models to wiggle their fingers as they walked, like she did it last season. The public often shouts the names of the models, she says.

The scene at the Collina and Rodarte shows shared something tenderly nerdya a bit of cosplay couture, with animal makeup at Collina and fairy wings and designs (done by mother Mulleavys) at Rodarte. Not everyone who buys clothes wants to look like an art world marketer (Proenza, the Row), or someone who’s read all of Rachel Cusks’ books seven times (Rachel Comey, Toogood), or just really hot and sexy and cool ( Khaite, Tory Burch). What about those who grew up wearing animal ears in college gym class or filling notebooks with anime cartoons? Or does he just intuitively connect to the feeling and vision of the Mulleavys or Taymour?

Anna Sui Fall 2023 RTW Open gallery

It was the spirit of 1990s New York, when brands like Ghost and Susan Cianciolos Run were making stuff for their friends. (Or, in Cianciolo’s case, the designer made clothes with friends.) Anna Sui is a prime example, although her friends were of course Madonna and Mick Jagger. (Hot.) But she pioneered a sense of female intimacy through whipped little slipdresses and babydoll forms worn with a lipstick sneer, and her Saturday night show, at a teen bar in the East Village, reminded me of this attitude. Don’t try to dress up an imaginary muse or the whole world; Instead, focus on dressing up the people who are your friends. They are your friends, after all, because they are creative, influential and want change the world.

I wanted to throw a party, Sui told me after the show as Sofia Coppola, Marc Jacobs and Jane Holzer lingered nearby, waiting to say hello. A number of her looks, like the slipdresses but also the bunny eared hats, are archival pieces that clients have been asking for and she has decided to recreate. (Thank goodness the stigma around designers drawing from their own archives has evaporated. If a piece is really good, it’s as good now as it was then! Why not give people what they want instead of forcing them to hunt down price gouging?vintage?) Others, like a tweed jacket with yarn trim, or a white blousy denim suit studded with colored gemstones the Nudie Cohn, were simply stunning .

Sandy Liang Fall 2023 RTW Open gallery

For now, perhaps the most dedicated fan base in town is Sandy Liang. If you’ve entered Liang’s universe, you know how rabid it is, but if you haven’t, you can think of her as the woman behind those big fleeces a few years ago. At her Saturday morning show, I saw countless twenty-somethings in her apron dresses with little laces, and mini dresses with Peter Pan collars, and big bows and ballet flats. (It was a funny contrast to the Proenza show an hour later, where Millennial and Gen X editors lay around in sweatshirts and jeans, with expensive boots and little cowskin coats. sheep.) Liang’s client loves femininity, even though she looks askance at gender roles and identity, and the show felt like a catalog for those superfans. She sometimes gets a little too close to predecessors like Simone Rocha and Miu Miu, but her client is unfazed about that sort of thing. (Its buyers might even be tied to dupe culture on TikTok, where users try to find copies of runway looks they love.)

Liang’s customers do not have the energy of the main character but the energy of the final track. Their daily life in New York is a parade, a performance of fashion novelty and theatricality through which they must parade in the most stylish and fashionable way. The goal is to look editorial, refined, trendy. The exquisiteness of your outfit reflects a knowledge of contemporary fashion and style.

It is interesting that these brands are aimed at young customers are so precise, together. Is this a rebuke to these negligent millennials, or is there something subversive about dressing up for next to nothing? The Carly Marks Puppets & Puppets brand had lots of little red sequined cocktail dresses and faux fur coats belted with layers of transparent tape. Obviously, some of his audience had been asked to dress up over the past few seasons. Eyes wide closedinspired goodies, though many were only raved about in past seasons, with dog tapestry barn jackets and shoes with cracked eggs on the toe.

Marks’ surreal clothing appeals to a group that sees clothing as art, in the sense that art is just as much a corporate gaze as fashion can be. She’s like Jonathan Anderson if he was still small enough to make knitwear haha ​​and pants on hangers as necklaces just for his friends instead of the global audience he commands from an LVMH brand.

Puppets and Puppets Fall 2023 RTW Open gallery