Pharrell appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton after Virgil Abloh – Rolling Stone





Pharrel Williams and fashion has always gone hand in hand. On Tuesday, Louis Vuitton announced that the producer-musician extraordinaire would take on the role of creative director of the luxury fashion label’s menswear line. His first collection for LV will be released during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris next June. “Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative worlds span from music to art and fashion – establishing himself as a global cultural icon over the past twenty years,” Vuitton wrote in a statement. “The way in which it breaks down the boundaries between the different worlds it explores is in line with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Maison Culturelle, reinforcing its values ​​of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship.” Pharrell follows in the footsteps of Virgil Abloh, who served as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection from 2018 until his death in 2021 from cardiac angiosarcoma. Abloh, a beloved clothing designer, was the first black American to be appointed to the position. Abloh and Pharrell had a longstanding relationship, and in a 2017 interview, Abloh told the the wall street journal that Pharrell would be one of five people he wanted to go to dinner with. After Abloh’s death, Pharrell tweeted“My heart is broken. Virgil, you were a kind, generous and caring creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. In 2008, Pharrel co-designed jewelry for the brand alongside then creative director Marc Jacobs, as well as sunglasses. At the time, he told the Associated press“I just learned a lot. I learned a lot here. Vuitton for me is a school. Tendency “I am pleased to welcome Pharrell home, following our 2004 and 2008 collaborations for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari said in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.” Pharrell has long been a fashion icon and received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2015: “No one has better style than the average American people. For what? Because they are the real thing, and they live it every day. I could never be as cool as them, but I’m happy to take notes.

