Presidents Day Weekend 2023 isn’t just about maximizing your free time, it’s also about taking advantage of the best sales going on right now. (Plus, all the other opportunities to save, refresh, and rearrange, from new mattresses and tech to furniture and kitchen gadgets.) It’s also a unique time of year for clothing shopping: winter is not quite over yet, but stores need to get rid of things as soon as possible for spring goods.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on winter wardrobe items for the rest of the season or next year, replacing a few essentials, or even adding things to your suitcase before an upcoming trip, you can save on everything from activewear and underwear to shoes and accessories. from your favorite retailers and brands. We’ve rounded up some of the best selling Presidents Day apparel and accessories (prices and codes below reflect ongoing discounts, though they’re subject to change) you should shop before they sell out stocks.

For a limited time, get up to 25% off select styles and free shipping on orders over $99. Plus, save on winter clearance in all departments.

abercrombie trench cnnu.jpg

From the brown checked wool-blend fabric to the double-breasted collar and tie waist, this classic trench coat is a timeless addition to your wardrobe. It even has large front pockets.

Save up to 50% on new sale styles for men, women and kids on everything from winter coats and swimwear to running shoes and slides.

Take 25% off sitewide with code FEBDEALS25, then get free shipping and returns on orders over $75.

aerosols epigram boot cnnu.jpg

These best-selling pointy-toe heeled ankle boots are made from genuine leather, and the brand promises they’ve been designed with comfort in mind; the average 4.8-star rating from customers supports this claim.

Take 50% off favorites for men and women, including apparel and accessories.

asos wrap dress cnnu.jpg

This midi wrap dress is all about versatility: it can be dressed up or down through a range of seasons depending on the accessories you choose.

Get up to 70% off Athleta and Athleta Girl, including $15 sports bras and tank tops plus $30 tops and $40 bottoms.

culture of exaltation of athleta cnnu.jpg

This size-inclusive low-impact sports bra comes in XXS-3X and is made from UPF 50+ moisture-wicking material that provides light compression on the go.

The outdoor gear brand is offering up to 40% off jackets and boots right now. Other must-have winter sale finds for women, men and kids are on sale for up to 50% off. Plus, members get $25 in rewards for every $100 spent and free shipping on every order.

columbia ascender jacket cnnu.jpg

Columbia’s popular wind and water resistant softshell jacket features an adjustable hem and cuffs, plus a chin guard, to help block out gusts of cold air.

Eddie Bauer is offering shoppers an additional 40% off the already heavily discounted winter clearance for women, men and children with code TRAIL40. All orders over $100 get free shipping, and Adventure Reward members get free shipping on orders over $50.

eddie bauer pants cnnu.jpg

Made from Bluesign-certified fabric that also offers UPF 50+ and water-repellent protection, two-way stretch and the ability to fit in tiny suitcases, these pants are ready for any adventure.

During the Eloquiis Sale, get an additional 10% off prices already 40% off when you spend $125 or more, plus free shipping with code GOFORIT.

eloquei tie blouse cnnu.jpg

With a sophisticated bow neckline and playful patterns to choose from, this tie-neck blouse combines personality with professionalism.

You’ll save up to 70% when you shop the Everlanes sale right now. Whether you’re thinking of some summer must-haves like classic organic cotton tank tops for $11in search of basic products throughout the year, such as jeans for $20 or you still have winter needs in mind like that washable silk casual shirtthere are plenty of timeless, discounted pieces to add to your wardrobe.

everlane washable silk shirt cnnu.jpg

Crafted from durable Everlanes silk that can be tossed in the washing machine with your normal laundry, the style of this relaxed fit shirt is all about its vibe.

Shop durable, size-inclusive activewear we love on sale for up to 50% off select styles, including limited-edition favorites, and get free shipping on orders over $100.

girlfriend collective burgundy leggings cnnu.jpg

This pair of Girlfriend Collectives high waisted leggings offer medium compression and have a subtle, matte finish.

Not only are favorite Lacoste styles on sale for up to 40% off, but for a limited time shoppers can get an additional 20% off sale prices with code EXTRA20 at checkout.

lacoste shirt cnnu.jpg

This crew neck style is made from 100% organic cotton jersey and gives an update to the traditional Lacoste style with a reptile claw design and contrast branded stripes on the sleeves.

In addition to deep discounts, Levis is offering limited-time specials like two $99 bottoms, 30% off select tops, and two $60 kids’ jeans. Plus, Red Tab members get free shipping and returns on every order.

jean levis 501 cnnu.jpg

Available in 11 different washes, the Levis 501 Skinny jeans for women have a shade for every personal style.

Shop unique designers and get up to 60% off sale clothing, shoes and accessories, with the discount applied automatically in the shopping cart.

lisa dit gah crochet dress cnnu.jpg

With bell sleeves and slightly sheer diamond knit details, this crochet mini dress evokes the 60s.

Get up to 40% off new markdowns plus up to 65% off latest finds including tracksuits, shoes, sports bras, hoodies and jackets with Nikes Last Chance Sale.

nike air max flyknit racer cnnu.jpg

These innovative shoes blend the successful aspects of two other popular Nike running shoe models: the lightweight Flyknit with the cushioning of Air Max.

Old Navy sales are known to change quickly, but right now you can get an extra 25% off your order, even on clearance items.

old navy blue jeans cnnu.jpg

Crafted from 69% cotton, these waist-inclusive jeans are loose from hip to thigh, sit at the navel and have a relaxed straight leg that tapers towards the ankle.

Get up to 50% off Reeboks sale sections, but save more when you shop, even if you check out other sections. With Reeboks Buy More, Save More Sale, the brand offers sitewide savings on shoes, apparel and more with 50% off when you spend $250+, 40% off $150+, 30% off discount $100+ and 20% off $50+. Just use code SAVEMORE.

reebok lite 3 cnnu.jpg

With a lightweight outsole that still provides cushioning when you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training and stylish for heading out after training.

This ultra-soft loungewear brand has select styles on sale for up to 70% off right now.

sweatpants richer poorer cnnu.jpg

Cozy up in these classic-fit track pants made from around 40 recycled plastic bottles.

Take advantage of this 2022 winter sale of Parisian brands, up to 30% off right now.

red sweater cnnu.jpg

This knit sweater is made in Italy from 82% mohair and has slightly puffed sleeves for a dramatic touch.

Find everything up to 60% off on this sale page from Los Angeles-based athleisure brands, plus free shipping in the US on orders over $175.

sculptflex active sports bra set cnnu.jpg

Ideal for low to medium impact workouts, this sports bra is free of underwire and padding.

Shop the Spendids warehouse sale to save on women’s and kids’ clothing, with styles starting at $19.

faux suede leggings spent cnnu.jpg

These cruelty-free faux suede leggings are machine washable and have a V-shaped waistband.

The North Face is offering shoppers big savings (up to 50% off sale items) for adventures coming this year.

the north face clement triclimate cnnu.jpg

This North Face jacket has a waterproof shell with a helmet compatible hood over an insulated zip liner.

Cozy up with these Tommy John deals going right now: 10% off underwear and undershirt packs; women’s underwear three for $48; up to 50% off men’s sale; and up to 70% off underwear, loungewear and more.

tommy john sleep pants cnnu.jpg

Slip into these buttery, tag-free pajama pants made from 90% anti-pilling micro modal material.

