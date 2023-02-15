Audited Fashion Suppliers Exhibit at Responsible Sourcing Show UK

Source Modewhich takes place this week from February 12-14 at London’s Olympia, aims to help fashion suppliers and manufacturers do responsible business faster and help UK shoppers buy better, says Ellingham.

How is this responsible fashion sourcing show different?

During an exclusive interview at the show with Just Style, she says, “Sustainability means so much to so many people. Our goal is to bring manufacturers from all over the world to the show. All exhibitors are audited and we work closely with international governments, such as China, to make sure we find the best manufacturers doing everything right. »

The Responsible Sourcing Show, she adds, is for retailers and buyers looking to source better products that are sourced in a more responsible way and it is also a way to help manufacturers who really struggled during the Covid years, such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Madagascar.

She points out: “Responsible sourcing is not just about large-scale manufacturers producing responsibly. It’s about how we can support small manufacturers who are able to produce something special that supports their creators. Source exhibitors represent over 20 countries, each showcasing their unique history and will play an important role in the evolution of the industry.

Ellingham also reveals that the show has already received a fantastic response with retailers attending ranging from Harrods and John Lewis to Bella Freud and Burberry.

She explains: “We brought manufacturers together with buyers, but we also created a fantastic program of sustainable seminars. Its industry leading and controversial tropics coverage. This means that Source Fashion can be used to liven up a conversation we choose to work with people who have interesting things to say.

During the sessions, British fashion designer Alice Temperley spoke about the impact of Brexit and how she sources materials for her designs. Additionally, it featured a runway show to bring the makers’ garments to life, each telling their own enduring story.

In terms of trends at the responsible fashion sourcing show, Ellingham points to the good quality of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton and claims that the materials are really soft.

Manufacturers from Peru were also out in force with their Pima cotton on full display and Ellingham says the general theme of the show is for all manufacturers to ensure their materials come from the right place.

She points out that the fashion industry at large and apparel manufacturing in particular is a difficult industry to break into at the moment, as a lot of excess inventory at the retail level means that the size of manufacturing orders remains. a challenge.

However, she is optimistic that if clothing manufacturers can find the right people to work with, they will thrive.

She says, “Not every manufacturer can place a small run of ten orders, so we have a responsibility to help apparel manufacturers with good practices find brands and retailers who want to work with them.”

She also points out that if brands and retailers want clothes to be produced satisfactorily, they will have to pay more for it, and adds: “The UK clothing industry, for example, should never compete on price, it’s all about craftsmanship and understanding where they can win.”

Ellingham explains that the strong ethic of responsibility behind the show’s organizers doesn’t just stop when the show closes its doors.

In fact, the company runs a positive marketing campaign called Power of One, which explains how a small change can make a collective difference.

She says, “Consumers don’t have to wash their clothes all the time, and by reducing the amount of washing, it reduces microfiber pollution and is a good example of how positive change needs to happen. at the consumer level.

Ellingham is extremely positive about the inaugural Source Fashion show and explains, “We knew this show would have a positive reaction from buyers and retailers. This is one of the first launches we’ve done as a company in a while and we know it will grow as it’s all about connecting supply chain buyers to better manufacturers. of clothing in the supply chain.

The next Source Fashion show

The next Source Fashion show will take place July 16-18, 2023 and Ellingham reveals it will feature a large Pakistani-made pavilion focusing on athleisure.

Additionally, the organizers will be working on a three-year program on women in e-commerce with three entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and the idea is to help them market themselves in the UK market.

She says it’s great to see small makers coming, not just for the bigger ones, the show is also about helping and promoting positive programs that give back to the community, like the Nepal Helping Hands initiative, which is at trademark research. and retailers who want to place orders from women with disabilities and formerly trafficked people who are ready and willing to make clothes in their homes.