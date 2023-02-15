Fashion
Pharrell Williams appointed artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here.
Musician and multifaceted entrepreneur Pharrell Williams will become Louis Vuitton’s next artistic director of menswear, the brand confirmed on Tuesday, following athe wall street journalreport.
The nomination fills one of fashion’s most high-profile vacancies, open since the death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. A host of names have been touted for the job, including designers Martine Rose, Grace Wales Bonner, Samuel Ross and Jonathan Anderson. KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is also believed to be in the running, having participated in thecreation of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
It was the first big decision for Pietro Beccari who, on February 1,took the helm of the largest luxury brand in the world of outgoing CEO Michael Burke.
Williams is no stranger to fashion. He co-owns streetwear brand Human Made with creative director Kenzo Nigo; founder of streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream; co-owner of G-Star Raw Denim; and a regular Tiffany collaborator. The entrepreneur ventured into beauty with a gender-neutral brandHuman race in 2021. He is also a longtime friend of Chanel and was the face of the late Karl Lagerfeld and attended the recent Les Métiers darts show in Dakar. He also attended the Off-White fashion show in September in Paris.
Williams is also among those expected to unveil new design concepts atLast Moncler Genius activation during London Fashion Week on February 20. A representative for Williams could not be reached for comment for this story.
Additional reporting by Luke Leitch
Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected].
After a record year, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault is quite confident for 2023
Louis Vuitton leads the lastBusiness in vogue Index, driven by sustained consumer enthusiasm
With an outstanding menswear show, Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke steps out on a high
|
