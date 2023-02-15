Firouzja: A new career in the fashion industry takes time away from failures





GM number four in the world Alireza Firouzja has been mysteriously inactive for the past year with remarkably few tournament appearances. In a rare new interview, the teenager confirmed rumors that he was looking for another career. Firouzja, the Iranian-born French teenage prodigy hailed as a future successor to the chess throne, hasn’t played a single outboard tournament since September. His latest event was his impressive double victory in St. Louis, winning the Rapid & Blitz event and the Sinquefield Cup, his only classic event since the Candidates last July. The 19-year-old had a disappointing result at the Airthings Masters 2023, where he qualified for the knockout stage but was then convincingly beaten by GM Arjun Erigaisi. While Firouzja appears occasionally in Titled Tuesday tournaments, his fans are puzzled as to why the young star has been so inactive. Now the teenager has, for the first time, shared an explanation. Firouzja at the 2022 Candidates Tournament. Photo: Maria Emelianova/Chess.com. Speaking to WFM chess streamer Alessia Santeramo ahead of an online match against GM Praggnanandhaa R., Firouzja confirmed the rumors that have been circulating for some time: A career in fashion design. Somewhat cryptically, he responded to the rumours: “Yeah, I’ve been in this industry for two years now. It’s a pretty serious thing. It’s getting better every day and, yeah, it’s kind of a real job.” More details on the scope of his new career, or how much it affects his failures, are still unclear, but Firouzja added: “It takes time from my failures, but I like having the two things together.” The young star has no intention of ending his chess career just yet. Firouzja also revealed that he will be more active in the second part of 2023, playing in the Grand Chess Tour and in Norway Chess, which is expected to take place in May. The rest of the field in these events has yet to be announced. Chess.com has contacted Firouzja for comment but has yet to receive a response. It wouldn’t be the first time a great chess player had a career outside of chess. GMs Magnus Carlsen and Alexander Grischuk are among the chess stars who actively play poker. Several other players also gave up professional chess, partially or totally, to pursue careers in other fields. An example is GM Gata Kamsky, who had an eight-year break from chess from the age of 22 and was ranked sixth in the world in 1996, entering law school. French GM Joel Lautier, who peaked at No. 15 in the world, retired from chess in 2006 to become a businessman.

