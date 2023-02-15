‘Victorian’ school dress codes could be doomed

The school’s dress code, a prohibitive inventory of skirt lengths and cleavage depths, is under attack from students, civil rights groups and government watchdogs, who see it as an artifact of a sexist past.

Women’s advocates say dress codes discriminate against girls — especially black and Hispanic girls — with seemingly endless bans on clothing that might reveal a woman’s shoulder, stomach or thigh. student.

After years of mounting concern, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) weighed in last fall with a depositrt who found the school dress codes inherently sexist, racist and degrading. Three-fifths of dress codes require measuring students’ bodies and clothing, the GAO found, “which may involve adults touching students.”

School dress codes co era datersets and shirts. They were born, scholars say, from the idea that girls should hide their bodies from boys. The case for dress codes as a boon to student safety or learning is incoinclusive, at best. Yet more than 90% of school districts have written dress policies. Educators say a campus without a dress code will descend into anarchy.

Students say dress codes have sexist norms

In dozens of communities, students rose up against dress codes that seemed to impose different standards on boys and girls.

Maggie Sunsérinow 23, remembers the dress code as a daily struggle since day one of college in Versailles, Ky.

“We couldn’t show our collarbones to begin with,” she said. “We couldn’t wear anything that didn’t reach our knees, so shorts, skirts or dresses. It was just horrible, because it was impossible to buy clothes.

“But I didn’t really notice it was sexist until I got into high school, and I started to realize that none of the boys had ever been called out. It got me thinking, what are we really monitoring here and who are we protecting the girls from?

For a class project, Sunseri produced “Shame”, a documentary on dress codes that have gone viral on YouTube.

Dress codes focus on items worn by girls

The GAO report found that 90% of school dress codes prohibit clothing typically worn by girls: spaghetti strap tops. Tops that reveal the belly or the neckline. Shorts or skirts cut above the knee. Leggings worn as pants. Nylon. Spandex. High heel shoes. Open toe shoes.

Two-thirds of dress codes prohibit students from exposing a midriff, stomach, or abdomen. Nearly a quarter prohibit exposed “cleavage, breasts or nipples”. A small portion prohibits exposed shoulders, armpits, thighs or knees.

“I think a lot of times they’re based on this stereotype that girls’ bodies are inherently inappropriate or vulgar, even shameful, and girls’ bodies need more regulation than boys’ bodies,” said Linda Morris, a lawyer and member of the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“But there’s also this other stereotype that boys are unable to control themselves or focus on their studies if they’re surrounded by girls wearing spaghetti straps or wearing ‘provocative’ clothes,” Morris added.

Dress code controversy extends to sports

The ACLU intervened last year when administrators at Albany High School in New York’s capital disciplined female athletes for working out in sports bras on a hot day. Most of the targeted students were black or Latino.

The student-athletes pushed back, noting that the boys regularly train shirtless.

“The cross country team, they still had their shirts on, and that was never a problem,” said Kayla Huba, one of the suspended students. “Why do they manage to cool off, and we have to suffer from the heat?”

Execution practices also questioned

Federal investigators found examples of dress code enforcement that suggested excessive penalties for relatively minor infractions, and administrators exercising questionable judgment toward their charges as teenagers.

In one case, the GAO reported, an employee asked a high school girl “to ‘move around’ for the school dean to determine if her nipples were visible through her shirt.” The student was then instructed to put bandages on her chest.

A high school student was suspended for 10 days and prevented from graduating for a top that revealed her shoulders and back. A group of middle school girls have been instructed to ‘not report inappropriate touching’ if they don’t follow the dress code.

Black and Hispanic students are more affected by dress codes

The GAO found strict dress codes in more than four-fifths of predominantly black schools and nearly two-thirds of majority Hispanic schools, but only one-third of majority white schools. Most of the policies included rules on hair, hairstyles and hair coverings that could disproportionately impact black students.

Dress codes “tend to be embedded and enforced with sexist and racist stereotypes that have kind of persisted over time and are rooted in white cultural norms,” ​​said Sabrina Bernadel, an attorney at the National Women’s Law Center. “Things that we consider modest or feminine: what is modest? What is femininity? And that tends to be white modesty, the likeness of a white woman.

Some dress codes seem to go beyond any reasonable standard for unacceptable dress. In a high-profile 2021 case, Florida high school administrators censored the yearbook photos of dozens of female students with sloppy edits that covered their chests.

“As progressive as we think we are, sexually we’re very Victorian,” said Adrienne Dixson, professor and executive director of the Education and Civil Rights Initiative at the University of Kentucky.

“We are very critical of countries where young women have to cover up and wear burkas. But we’re basically exposing the girls to the same kind of treatment,” Dixson added.

Students and educators have fought over dress codes for generations. However, conflicts have escalated in recent years as a new generation of students assimilate lessons on sexual harassment and body shaming and apply them in real life.

The growing visibility of non-binary and transgender teens raises additional equity concerns in schools with separate dress codes for boys and girls. In a recent case, the GAO reported, a transgender student “was told not to return to school until she followed the school’s dress code guidelines for men.”

Dress codes that establish separate rules for boys and girls potentially violate Title IX, a federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in education, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Strict dress codes are on the decline

As student protests increase, schools are forgoing strict dress codes. The share of public schools that enforced these dress codes rose from 47% in 1999 to 59% in 2013, according to federal data. But by 2019, the percentage had dropped to 44%.

School officials cited two main reasons for the dress codes: to eliminate “distractions” and to promote student safety.

Critics say the focus on distractions effectively blames girls for boys’ behavior.

“You basically took a child out of class, for what? Wear a spaghetti strap shirt? Is this really what we want to do? said Jackie Nowicki, director of K-12 education at GAO.

The federal agency recommended that the Department of Education guide school systems on how to make dress codes fair.

Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary of education for civil rights, said her office “regularly continues to fight discrimination with respect to dress codes” and will work with schools “to respect the civil rights of students on this important question”.

Rather than abandoning dress codes, some principals are revisiting the rules with the help of students.

At Haines City Senior High School in Polk County, Florida, principals develop a new dress code each year in meetings with teachers and students. The final rules are submitted to the students for a vote.

THE current dress code is nothing if not strict: no hats. No rips or tears. Nothing revealed between the neckline and the knee. No visible underwear. Students sent to the office for an infraction get a second opinion from an administrator.

“The dress code has a lot to do with a well-functioning school,” said Adam Lane, the principal. “You have to have a dress code, because it eliminates the thing where a rip goes from the size of a nickel to the size of Rhode Island. It’s going to get out of hand.