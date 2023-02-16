Fashion
The most iconic dress watches
The 20th century was the golden age of wristwatches. They were still practical items made for everyday wear – but many of them would look like dress watches to our modern eyes. The most iconic of them have stood the test of time, being in some cases still in production by modern brands. Others are relegated to vintage archives but are no less impactful.
There are plenty of great dress watches we can recommend, but if you’re new to watches, it’s also worth looking at models that have been particularly influential. The following do not necessarily represent the “best” or only dress watches you should know about, but rather those that will help give you context to explore the multitude of dress watches available to you today.
They not only show that dress watches can take many forms and are still relevant even in our casual culture centered around sports watches, but also that they are anything but boring.
Cartier tank
Year of introduction: 1917
The Tank: It basically doesn’t get more iconic – or dressier. You can’t talk about Cartier without using the word “elegant”, and somehow, whatever shape their watches take (and they literally take many shapes), those Roman numerals and such indices are the height of formality, and they are distinctly Cartier. And no watch represents this better than the Tank: it defines and owns the rectangular space of dress watches, and has done so since almost as early as dedicated men’s wristwatches have existed.
LEARN MORE
Universal Geneva Polerouter
Year of introduction: 1954
The Universal Genève Polerouter may not have been designed specifically as a dress watch when it was created in 1954 but, like most watches from that era, it looks dressy to our modern eyes. It was created to commemorate an airline (SAS) starting routes over the North Pole from New York to Copenhagen. They are fine and interesting dress watches, but what makes them a darling among collectors? A lot has to do with the designer: Gerald Genta, best known for creating hits like Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patel Philippe Nautilus (among many others).
Omega Constellation “Pie Dough”
Year of introduction: 1952
The Constellation is an overall dressy collection from Omega, sometimes overshadowed by its sports watches today. Named (by collectors) for its faceted dial, however, these Constellations with so-called “Pie Pan” dials stand out among the many dress watches in Omega’s back catalogue. Having introduced the Constellation collection in the 1950s, they have that elegant mid-century Omega appeal, but a dial that gives them a kick of interest. Another thing that makes them cool: yes, this is another iconic design that Gerald Genta contributed.
Rolex Day-Date
Year of introduction: 1956
The Cellini could be Rolex’s dedicated “dress watch” (it’s the only modern one to come on a leather strap), and other watches in its Classic (as opposed to Professional) family could all be eligible for duty. sartorial – but we’d have to say the Day-Date is the most iconic of the lot. A lot of that comes down to its distinctive look, especially in variants with features like a fluted bezel and President bracelet.
patek philippe calatrava
Year of introduction: 1932
The Patek Philippe name itself is iconic, and most Patek watches fall on the dressier end of the spectrum. But which is the most iconic? This is going to be a point of contention. Some would say it might be a calendar watch, but the ultra-classic and simple Calatrava has a particular claim to iconic status among dress watches. Men’s wristwatches were still young when they debuted in 1932, as were its Bauhaus principles of minimalism and functionality. Its design may seem mundane today, but that only speaks to the impact of the Calatrava.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso
Year of introduction: 1931
The Reverso certainly looks like a dress watch to our modern eyes, but it was built for abuse. Its case turns around on the wrist to protect its glass and dial during what can be a risky game, polo. Wear it dial side, however, and you have an Art Deco masterpiece on your wrist, and one of the most iconic watches of all time, dress or casual. Its flip-up case also adds a level of interest rare among often simple dress watches.
Breguet Classic 5157
Year of introduction: 2005
The Breguet look is unmistakable, and here it is represented in its purest form. The guilloché dial, the applied Roman numeral indexes, the slim case lined with coins… these elements on any other watch can only be compared to Breguet. Many Breguet watches may have exotic complications or skeleton dials, but this model from the Classique collection distills the brand’s core design DNA (seemingly reminiscent of the 1700s) down to a 38mm dress watch. deceptively simple. Introduced in 2005, the 5157 is a modern example that represents centuries of Breguet watchmaking.
Portuguese IWC
Year of introduction: 1939
The story behind the name of the IWC Portugieser is that it was first made at the request of two Portuguese businessmen in 1939. The watches were of high quality but also distinguished by their rather larger size to the average wristwatch of the time at 41.5 mm. It’s still big for today, especially for a dress watch. It enjoyed greater success in the 1960s and has since become an iconic collection and a dress watch staple.
