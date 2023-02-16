Halton teachers’ dress code controversy at center of board meeting

Families in Halton will learn on Wednesday what a dress code for teachers could look like, as the board continues to come under pressure from parents and the province to settle the controversy over an educator who wears large prosthetic breasts.

At a meeting on Wednesday evening, Director of Education Curtis Ennis is due to provide an interim update on the upcoming professionalism policy, including dress standardsordered by a majority of trustees who pushed reluctant trustees to act amid the ongoing uproar at Oakville Trafalgar High School that began last September.

The full policy is expected on March 1.

Lawyer Rishi Bandhu, who represents a small group of parents threatening to sue, is the father of a Grade 9 student at Oakville Trafalgar and hopes to be among the delegates at the meeting.

“I’m 100% behind transgender students and teachers at any institution,” he told The Star. “I just believe they should dress appropriately and the board should be sensitive to parents’ concerns and not ignore them.”

He said “we can’t dictate what the board ultimately does: they are the employer. But we have a legal voice, and we want to make sure it’s exercised.

The images of the shop teacher wearing tight tops, revealing the large breasts and protruding nipples, made international headlines and sparked protests as well as threats of violence in high school.

Ennis and other senior staff had insisted they could not introduce a dress code for educators, citing equity and human rights issues.

But families, tired of the disruption, noted that pupils had to stick to one, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce even stepped in, saying parents “have expressed deep concern about the handling of this problem” and that he expected the Halton School District Council to establish and enforce professional standards.

In an unusual move, the five people who asked to delegate at Wednesday’s board meeting were asked to provide copies of their speeches in advance so that the president and vice president could get together. ensure that no one identifies the individuals.

A spokesman said the council had done this in the past when a number of speakers were expected.

“Confirming in advance that delegations are in accordance with the delegation procedure will help ensure the meeting runs smoothly,” said Heather Francey.

It’s unclear how many parents plan to attend the council meeting, where Ennis will provide a verbal update.

Meanwhile, a Freedom of Information request filed by the Star revealed that the province’s Department of Education had, in an unusual move, emailed Ennis on at least three occasions since the fall last to discuss the controversy.

In September, Deputy Minister Nancy Naylor wrote, saying “sorry to interrupt your weekend, but there is some attention on the issue of your tech teacher teaching with an arguably inappropriate appearance.”

Naylor went on to say, “The question I have is whether this issue has been referred (to the Ontario College of Teachers) or is the board addressing it in some other way.

Lecce then asked the college to provide advice on the matter, which he eventually said the board already had the power to deal with.

The ministry has also received dozens of complaints about it.

However, sources told the Star that the ministry was not considering sending an adviser or supervisor to oversee the council at this stage.

In an email to the Star, Ennis wrote that the Halton board is “committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff. Our commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values ​​and our commitment to every student and staff member who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group.

Oakville mother Celina Close initially asked to delegate at Wednesday’s meeting, but declined after being told she would have to provide talking points ahead of time. She has spoken to administrators and staff in the past and said it was an option to provide documents in advance.

“It will either be my right to speak freely and express my concerns without censorship or it will not,” Close told The Star. “I don’t think it exercises my right of delegation if it needs to be reviewed.”

“This is yet another demonstration of the school board not listening to parents and providing an open channel of communication for parents to voice their concerns or have their questions answered,” said Close, whose son is in Grade 11 at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

Still, she plans to attend the meeting and hopes to hear that the board has committed to a staff dress code policy that, “at a minimum,” adheres to the student dress code, which prohibits clothing that makes visible genitals and nipples.

Michele Henry is a Toronto-based Star reporter who writes about health and education. Follow her on Twitter: @michelehenry

SHARE: