Fashion
Halton teachers’ dress code controversy at center of board meeting
Families in Halton will learn on Wednesday what a dress code for teachers could look like, as the board continues to come under pressure from parents and the province to settle the controversy over an educator who wears large prosthetic breasts.
At a meeting on Wednesday evening, Director of Education Curtis Ennis is due to provide an interim update on the upcoming professionalism policy, including dress standardsordered by a majority of trustees who pushed reluctant trustees to act amid the ongoing uproar at Oakville Trafalgar High School that began last September.
The full policy is expected on March 1.
Lawyer Rishi Bandhu, who represents a small group of parents threatening to sue, is the father of a Grade 9 student at Oakville Trafalgar and hopes to be among the delegates at the meeting.
“I’m 100% behind transgender students and teachers at any institution,” he told The Star. “I just believe they should dress appropriately and the board should be sensitive to parents’ concerns and not ignore them.”
He said “we can’t dictate what the board ultimately does: they are the employer. But we have a legal voice, and we want to make sure it’s exercised.
The images of the shop teacher wearing tight tops, revealing the large breasts and protruding nipples, made international headlines and sparked protests as well as threats of violence in high school.
Ennis and other senior staff had insisted they could not introduce a dress code for educators, citing equity and human rights issues.
But families, tired of the disruption, noted that pupils had to stick to one, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce even stepped in, saying parents “have expressed deep concern about the handling of this problem” and that he expected the Halton School District Council to establish and enforce professional standards.
In an unusual move, the five people who asked to delegate at Wednesday’s board meeting were asked to provide copies of their speeches in advance so that the president and vice president could get together. ensure that no one identifies the individuals.
A spokesman said the council had done this in the past when a number of speakers were expected.
“Confirming in advance that delegations are in accordance with the delegation procedure will help ensure the meeting runs smoothly,” said Heather Francey.
It’s unclear how many parents plan to attend the council meeting, where Ennis will provide a verbal update.
Meanwhile, a Freedom of Information request filed by the Star revealed that the province’s Department of Education had, in an unusual move, emailed Ennis on at least three occasions since the fall last to discuss the controversy.
In September, Deputy Minister Nancy Naylor wrote, saying “sorry to interrupt your weekend, but there is some attention on the issue of your tech teacher teaching with an arguably inappropriate appearance.”
Naylor went on to say, “The question I have is whether this issue has been referred (to the Ontario College of Teachers) or is the board addressing it in some other way.
Lecce then asked the college to provide advice on the matter, which he eventually said the board already had the power to deal with.
The ministry has also received dozens of complaints about it.
However, sources told the Star that the ministry was not considering sending an adviser or supervisor to oversee the council at this stage.
In an email to the Star, Ennis wrote that the Halton board is “committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff. Our commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values and our commitment to every student and staff member who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group.
Oakville mother Celina Close initially asked to delegate at Wednesday’s meeting, but declined after being told she would have to provide talking points ahead of time. She has spoken to administrators and staff in the past and said it was an option to provide documents in advance.
“It will either be my right to speak freely and express my concerns without censorship or it will not,” Close told The Star. “I don’t think it exercises my right of delegation if it needs to be reviewed.”
“This is yet another demonstration of the school board not listening to parents and providing an open channel of communication for parents to voice their concerns or have their questions answered,” said Close, whose son is in Grade 11 at Oakville Trafalgar High School.
Still, she plans to attend the meeting and hopes to hear that the board has committed to a staff dress code policy that, “at a minimum,” adheres to the student dress code, which prohibits clothing that makes visible genitals and nipples.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2023/02/15/oakville-schools-teacher-dress-code-controversy-expected-to-take-centre-stage-at-halton-board-meeting.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The death toll in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 40,000
- No. 14 Men’s Tennis Blanks No. 20 ICC – Picayune Item
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia
- England vs New Zealand first test, Bazball, Poms declare on day 1, Joe Root bizarre wicket, video, score, highlights, news
- Turkey and Syria earthquake offers early lessons and remindersExBulletin
- Improved mentorship program proving popular
- Former Inter Milan owner named head of Indonesian FA
- Boys Hockey: Power Play Goals Ice Park Rapids’ 4-1 win over Greenway – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Looking back at Nicola Sturgeon’s career as First Minister of Scotland