The 14 Best Burgundy Mother of the Bride Dresses





Shopping for a mother of the bride dress can sometimes seem as stressful as finding your daughter’s dream wedding dress. You’ll want something both in a style you love and feel confident in. Add a dramatic color like burgundy, and you’ll be ready to hit the dance floor. The mother-of-the-bride’s dress should make a splash, it’s her daughter’s wedding day, so it’s a very special day for her too, says bridal stylist Stacy Hamm. We always hear moms say they don’t want to upstage the bride, but that’s not going to happen unless they show up in a white wedding dress. When it comes to color, deep jewel tones like burgundy can provide the perfect accent, especially if the wedding is in the fall or winter. Meet the expert Stacy Hamm is a bridal stylist at The Bridal Party showroom in Amsalaa luxury wedding design house based in New York. Read on for the best burgundy mother of the bride dresses.







We love this jewel-toned chiffon dress for so many reasons. It’s a style that works with many different body types, and the one-shoulder design is a great choice for all seasons. It reveals enough skin for the warmer months, but adds a bit more coverage on the décolletage for cooler fall and winter nuptials. The dress also has an amazing size range, which includes plus size options, making it one of the most inclusive options on our list. Pricing at time of publication: $99





You don’t have to sacrifice style for price when it comes to mother of the bride dresses. Case in point: This option from Amazon costs less than $50, but looks and feels a lot more expensive. Flowing three-quarter length sleeves add softness to offset the tailored design. It is available in a wide range of sizes, ranging from small to 5X-large. And it’s also a dress you’ll be sure to wear again to future weddings and cocktail parties, to get more bang for your buck. Pricing at time of publication: $34





Graceful and elegant, this breathtaking Carolina Herrera dress is a great choice for a wedding with a black-tie dress code. The designer dress is made from a luxurious 100% silk fabric with a matching silk lining. The timeless trumpet silhouette and skirt trail beautifully as you walk down the aisle. Pricing at time of publication: $1,238





Whether you’re on a tight deadline (hello, Prime shipping) or on a budget, Amazon really is a great place to buy mother of the bride dresses online. This v-neck dress features a classic, elegant silhouette, a mid-thigh slit for comfortable movement, and a beautiful drape across the chest and waist. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, so it has a nice stretch which adds to the comfort factor. Pricing at time of publication: $59





With its short-sleeved silhouette and high mesh neckline, this asymmetrical lace dress is moderately conservative, but doesn’t skimp on style. And, although simple in design, the lace and draped A-line skirt adds a ton of texture and detail to the ensemble. The dress also has some hidden details, including a heart-shaped bodice with padding for extra support and a hidden back zipper on the skirt that makes it easy to put on and take off. Pricing at time of publication: $239





This glamorous burgundy dress looks like it was made just for the mother of the bride. Featuring floral lace detailing that extends from the bodice to the sleeves to the elbows and all over the skirt, this is a dress that manages to be both modest and sexy at the same time. Pricing at time of publication: $619





For a gorgeous winter dress to die for, we love this fitted long sleeve design from Dylan & Davids. The dress features a deep v-neckline with a mermaid silhouette in a body-hugging stretch jersey fabric. The asymmetrical drape at the waist and the gathers on the bust, as well as the sheen of the fabric, offer a beautiful dimension. Plus, the neckline is perfect for showcasing a special piece of jewelry. Pricing at time of publication: $115





Perfect for summer, this sleeveless dress from Park & ​​Fifth is both formal and fun. Most importantly, it’s comfortable, even in the heat. It’s made from a lightweight and breathable matte polyester crepe fabric, and the extra leg slit will help you move easily throughout the day. Pricing at time of publication: $215





Bring texture and movement with this embossed maxi dress from Baltic Born. We love this one as an option for spring weddings, the waffle organza material has a vegetal and botanical feel perfect for the season. Plus, the dress has a classic wrap-around design and flutter sleeves that add to the breezy look. Pricing at time of publication: $137





Here’s the truth: you don’t have to wear a dress to your daughter’s wedding. In fact, a midi dress can be just as elegant. Our top pick for this category is this rich burgundy colored one-shoulder dress from Normal Kamali. The slip dress is made from a stretchy polyester so it’s super comfy and has gorgeous ruching from the shoulder to the calf giving it great texture all over. Pricing at time of publication: $215





Show off your shoulders in this stunning dress from Oleg Cassini. This formal dress is designed with a timeless wrap neckline with cascading ruffles at the waist. It’s made from a blend of polyester and spandex, while it looks incredibly structured, it actually has a nice stretch. It is also fully lined for added comfort. Pricing at time of publication: $180+





If a two-piece ensemble is more your mother-of-the-bride style, this Babette dress from AW Bridal is the way to go. The jacket and dress combination is made from a lightweight chiffon material that drapes effortlessly. Our favorite thing about this set is that it gives you a ton of versatility. You can wear the combo together for a more modest look, but the dress also looks great on its own, thanks to the layered hemline of the skirt and the gathered details at the waist. Pricing at time of publication: $100

What to Look for in a Mother of the Bride Dress Comfort Comfort is key, Hamm says. It’s very important that the mother of the bride feels she can move freely in the dress, she says. It might be the prettiest of couture dresses, but if she’s uncomfortable, it will show all over her face.” Design Hamm also recommends focusing on a dress cut that accentuates the body type. It’s important to choose the right fit, silhouette and fabric that will complement her body and make her feel beautiful, Hamm explains. Style When it comes to style, Hamm encourages moms to step out of their comfort zone. Many mothers want to minimize their dress to keep the focus on the bride, but you can usually sense that deep down they secretly want to go for it, Hamm explains. FAQs Burgundy is a deep reddish brown that is sometimes grouped with jewel tones like ruby, emerald, and sapphire. It is said to be inspired by the wine that comes from the Burgundy region of France. Burgundy is an interesting color. I’ve seen it look like a dark, deep Cabernet, and I’ve also seen it almost purple with warm red undertones, says Hamm, adding that a deep ruby ​​can also pass for burgundy.

Which colors play well with burgundy really depends on the hue and undertone of your dress, Hamm says. If you are considering a darker winter burgundy you can choose complementary colors like pink, emerald green or sage green, navy blue, gold, beige or champagne, even mauve could be very pretty as a color to mix, she adds.

The mother of the bride dress can choose from a range of colors for her dress, but Hamm suggests going with something complementary, yet distinct, to the bridesmaids’ dresses. She adds that many moms like to opt for classic colors like ruby ​​or navy blue, or something neutral like gray or champagne.

According to Hamm, it’s up to the bride. Most brides don’t want their mothers to be the same color as the bridesmaids, which is traditionally a no-no, she explains, adding that some brides might have their mothers in a different shade from the bridesmaids. colors of their bridesmaid dress. Most brides want their mothers to stand out and have their own color, as long as it doesn’t clash with bridesmaid dresses. Why Trust Brides Contributing writer Jessie Quinn is a bridal-obsessed lifestyle journalist with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism. AT Brides, she puts a dash of style in wedding day fashion and covers everything from sparkling diamond accessories to dance floor worthy shoes. When researching the best burgundy mother of the bride dresses, Jessie looked at a variety of styles, narrowing down her selections based on build quality, fit, and sizing across a range of categories. She also looked at options that could be worn again, as well as other more assertive styles.

