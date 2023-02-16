Boise seeks comment on dress code policy changes





The Boise School District is seeking advice from district customers on changes to its dress code policy at a series of town hall meetings in February and March. The proposed changes would make more specific the dress code that applies to all schools in the Boise district. THE current dress code first adopted in 1997 and last updated in 2021, prohibits clothing typical of most policies: clothing related to drugs, alcohol, gangs, pornography or illegal activities. But according to district data, there have been discrepancies in how different schools in Boise have monitored and enforced the code. From 2006 to 2020, one Boise high school reported only 81 dress code violations, and three schools reported between 100 and 200 violations. But another high school reported 1,163 violations during the same period. And across its eight colleges, the district had a low of 46 violations and a high of 1,874. BSD sourced its data from Infinite Campus, the district’s student information system. And according to 2018 data, violations among black and Hispanic students were disproportionately higher, while white students saw fewer violations relative to their proportion of the student population. And female students were cited more than male students, despite making up only 48% of the student body. The vagueness in current district policy could be the source of some of these discrepancies. In a presentation to be given to customers at public meetings, the district points to a line as an example of arbitrary language in the policy: “Student clothing and grooming must be appropriate, must not be revealing, and must not be a disturbance or interference with the educational process.The clause leaves the dress code open to interpretation. With its proposed changes, the district hopes to remove arbitrary standards and language, encourage positive relationships between students and staff, and limit the policy’s impact on instructional time. THE draft of proposed changesinclude specific language about what can and cannot be worn. Depending on the changes, students must wear: A non-transparent fabric top in front, back and on the sides under the arms.

Pants, sweatpants, shorts, skirts, dresses, leggings, etc.

Shoes.

Any clothing required for a specific course (such as closed shoes). A student cannot wear: Violent language or images.

Images or overt language depicting drugs, alcohol, or any other illegal item or activity.

Incitement to hatred, blasphemy or pornography. The district will hold four stakeholder meetings to discuss the proposed changes and get feedback from parents, students and other Boise District customers. Find your stakeholder meeting:

– February 15 at North Junior High School

– February 16 at Shadow Hills Elementary School

– February 28 at Borah High School

– March 2 at Timberline High School Each meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you cannot attend a meeting, but would like to provide feedback, email your concerns to[email protected] Feedback will be forwarded to the Boise School Board Governance Committee and the revised policy will be presented to the board later this spring.

