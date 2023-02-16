Tom Ford talks about Gucci, cocaine and influence

Somewhere in the fashion multiverse there is a branch of reality in which Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole never sold Gucci to PPR. They never bought Yves Saint Laurent or Bottega Veneta or Balenciaga; never left Kering; have never launched their own brand; and never sold that brand to Este Lauder for nearly $3 billion.

Instead, in this alternate reality, Mr. Ford and Mr. De Sole made a deal with Gianni and Santo Versace, created an Italian fashion mega-group made up of Gucci and Versace, and changed the trajectory not only of these houses but, potentially, of all of our wardrobes.

That was the plan, anyway, in 1997 at least until Gianni Versace was assassinated. Or a new feature documentary, Milano: The Inside Story of Italian Fashion, reveals.

The film is the latest entrant in a cinematic trend that includes a documentary about models Apple TV+ and one on Popular in the 1990s airing on Disney+ which taps into the current pop culture fascination with fashion at the turn of the last century. It will have its premiere, deservedly, at the close of Milan Fashion Week on February 26, with a star-studded red carpet and designers eager to find out what other secrets have been uncovered.