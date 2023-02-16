Fashion
Tom Ford talks about Gucci, cocaine and influence
Somewhere in the fashion multiverse there is a branch of reality in which Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole never sold Gucci to PPR. They never bought Yves Saint Laurent or Bottega Veneta or Balenciaga; never left Kering; have never launched their own brand; and never sold that brand to Este Lauder for nearly $3 billion.
Instead, in this alternate reality, Mr. Ford and Mr. De Sole made a deal with Gianni and Santo Versace, created an Italian fashion mega-group made up of Gucci and Versace, and changed the trajectory not only of these houses but, potentially, of all of our wardrobes.
That was the plan, anyway, in 1997 at least until Gianni Versace was assassinated. Or a new feature documentary, Milano: The Inside Story of Italian Fashion, reveals.
The film is the latest entrant in a cinematic trend that includes a documentary about models Apple TV+ and one on Popular in the 1990s airing on Disney+ which taps into the current pop culture fascination with fashion at the turn of the last century. It will have its premiere, deservedly, at the close of Milan Fashion Week on February 26, with a star-studded red carpet and designers eager to find out what other secrets have been uncovered.
I’m not sure all the houses will be happy, said Alan Friedman, the former journalist who conceived and produced the film, directed by John Maggio (Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis) and funded independently . I think some will be happier than others.
Part nostalgic trip and part corrective to the narratives aired by docudramas like Ridley Scotts House of Gucci and Ryan Murphys Assassination of Gianni Versace, the film is above all a 10-chapter love letter to the golden age of Italian fashion: the 1980s. It was the decade when Armani and Versace emerged from the stew of family businesses to become global superstars, shifting the balance of power in fashion and establishing the dichotomy between gender and sensibility that still defines today Italian industry.
There was this great chemistry from the late 70s to the 90s in Milan, Mr. Maggio said, when Italian fashion became a cultural export, and Milan was the scene of all the love, hate, the passion, the daggers.
As such, the film is less about salacious exposition and more about context, eschewing the politics of the contemporary fashion world for the politics of family capitalism, with a rotating cast of 26 fashion personalities like Messrs. Armani, Ford and De Sole, Santo Versace, Rosita Missoni and Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. But while they’re mostly just setting the record straight when it comes to their own stories, there are a few unexpected admissions and some juicy soundbites.
Mr. Ford, perfectly coordinated in white, black and gray with his background, tells his own stories out of school, mostly involving Maurizio Gucci’s creative approach to the price and use of cocaine, while also mocking himself. (He’s an equal opportunity objector, he says in the film.)
Mr. Armani, whom the filmmakers courted for two years before agreeing to participate, talks about his relationship with Sergio Galeotti, his life and business partner who died in 1985 of AIDS. (At the time, the cause of death was glossed over, but Carlo Capasa, the head of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, which organizes Milan Fashion Week, says in the film that everyone knew it.)
Mr. Armani also makes harsh judgments about fashion, especially contemporary fashion, noting: There is a kind of bet to be seen if you will wear what I produce.
He also announces that he is not going anywhere. I am not eternal, he said. But for now, my commitment is to run the business for my last years of life.
Yet the prize for spilling the most tea goes to Domenico De Sole and Santo Versace, who beyond acknowledging the potential Versace-Gucci merger of 1997 reveal that the idea of a merger was revived in 2004, after Mr. Ford and Mr. De Sole decided to leave Gucci Group following disagreements with Kering ownership and at a time when Donatella Versace, who had taken on her brother’s role as designer, was in rehab.
According to De Sole, Leonardo Del Vecchio, the owner of Luxottica, which held the license for Versace sunglasses, offered to bring in Tom and Dom to run the increasingly beleaguered Versace. It was all about to unfold until Donatella heard that Mr. Ford would be in charge of the creative side and threatened to kill himself if that happened. Tom and Dom left and Ms. Versace stayed with the brand, making it the company it is today (now owned by Capri Holding, owner of Michael Kors).
When it comes to family businesses, things can get very messy, very messy, very quickly, Capasa says in the film. Which may be an understatement.
Ms. Versace happens to be one of the few subjects to opt out of the film, though she’s not the only glaring omission. Many familiar brands are not included (not Fendi, Moschino, Marni, Bottega Veneta), nor are the industrialists, luxury groups and new designers working today. Mr Friedman said the aim is to sell the film to a streaming company for a limited release as a kind of curtain raiser, followed by a multi-part miniseries that will dive deep into the brands that are ignored in the feature film.
For at least a year, we desperately tried to imagine an event that would bring Armani, Versace, all in the same room, he said. But the politics of the Italian fashion world are complex. I started to realize that these guys didn’t even sit next to each other at a green carpet event with Colin Firth’s wife. They’re not going to sit side by side at a big dinner party.
At a movie premiere on their own story, though? Maybe that’s another story.
|
