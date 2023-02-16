New York Fashion Week’s Unofficial Starbucks Pit Stop for Glamor

Comment this story Comment

NEW YORK Around 1 p.m. last SATURDAY, the Starbucks at 405 Broadway almost shuts down. Two slender, imposing men wearing black sunglasses and gold jewelry have just entered: one wears a ruby-colored velvet kufi cap, a long woolen coat of the same shade and a lilac suit with Balenciaga sneakers spiked beige. The other wears shiny crocodile leather pants, a huge jet black shag coat and elegant Chelsea boots. They slide to the register. Among the regulars catching up at the head tables, heads are turning.

Wait behind the men online is a sweaty guy whose workout headphones are clearly turned up too high for him to notice he’s shouting: you guys are amazing! The men smile, silent; they stare at him awkwardly for a moment before turning to place their orders for hot drinks.

Fashion Week, or NYFW, comes to New York twice a year and as veterans to like emphasize, the six-day flash event, where more than 75 designers launch their next collections, is a metaphorical 26.2-mile sprint. Thus, each February and September, a new crop insider to guide recommends where buyers, journalists, assistants, stylists and the general ticket-buying public could grab an iced oat milk latte.

Located just below Canal Street on a grubby block surrounded by sidewalk vendors selling purses allegedly made by Prada, Goyard and Fendi, this particular Starbucks is closest to Spring Studios, the main Fashion Week hub. since 2015. (Google Maps calls it a six-minute walk, though one has to imagine it’s been done in half that time, by a desperate assistant one rushed morning.) Yes, there’s La Colombe and Blue Bottle (and Bluestone Lane, and Blank Street Coffee, the list goes on), but for busy fashionistas who rush from one show to the next, a Starbucks is the pit stop they need, its green and white globe is the pedestrian version of a blue REST AREA sign at the side of the freeway. It reliably offers all the essentials to take: a quick bite, a bottle of water, WiFi, electrical outlets and, especially in this part of town, a bathroom. It is, defaults to the unofficial New York Fashion Week pitstop. Where the mundane meets the million dollar, and the familiar meets the fabulous.

On Saturday, much of this NYFW has yet to unfold; around noon, a group of young adults line up, a cloud of colorful mohair sweaters, platform boots, Telfar handbags, chic loafers and vibrant excitement.

What are you wearing later? we ask.

Fashion Weeeeeek, another sings as he leaves.

The two tall men are sitting draped on bar seats in the back, the blinds still on. (Looks like this one is sold out, the other is told as they flip through footage from previous nights’ shows.) A center-parted white faux fur flat-blond chop mainstay and gold-rimmed round sunglasses at the top, snakeskin boots at the bottom controls without looking up from her phone. The pillar looks up to snatch a warmed pastry from the pickup counter. The giant gold watch on her wrist glistens against the green and white paper bakery bag, then she turns and rushes over, her eyes already glued to her phone.

A woman in a chocolate parka with stiletto boots waits in the bathroom queue with a girl of around 5 years old wearing patent leather Doc Martens and an equally small Canada Goose puffer jacket. While they wait, the woman tells the girl about the sights they will see that afternoon. When the girl starts squirming and then moaning, they leave: Let’s try the opposite one. Other customers with shiny hair and unscuffed shoes just stare at the drinks line, then lower their heads and rush to the toilet.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, Starbucks is proud to be an integral part of the New York City community, and we are honored to welcome customers attending Fashion Week and serve as a third place where they can connect around ‘A coffee.

Edward Wosu, 21, is working shifts this weekend. It’s the second Fashion Week he’s seen in the year he’s worked here as a barista.

Many fashionable people stop by his place of work every day; this is downtown Manhattan, after all. But in early February and early September, there’s a spike in customers who don’t take off their sunglasses when entering. I’m like, it’s dark in here! he said laughing. And customers in the fashion industry, he adds, need the coffee so badly. So many chocolate mochas.

They have a little, like, I don’t know. Almost an advantage about them, he says. A chip on their shoulder.

Monday, day 4 of Fashion Week, customers indeed seem more nervous. A woman with gray hair and a sleek ponytail with a large ruffled collar and tiny red buttons adorning her black double-breasted coat asks the barista on duty an inaudible question; when he replies in the negative, she shakes her head in disbelief and flies away. A man bundled up in sneakers with a long-lens camera rushes to order hot chocolate and a bag of crisps. A short, slender man in dark sunglasses and a black coat with feathery faux fur over his shoulders rushes in with a wheeled suitcase, grabs an ice cold drink from the moving order counter, and disappears out the door in about 12 seconds.

A stream of customers in head-to-toe black outfits comes to a halt. Are they part of the fleet of NYFW employees, dressed in black for sophistication and/or invisibility, who keep trains on time (or, well, a sleek 30-40 minutes late) ? Only their official NYFW-branded lanyards set them apart from ordinary New Yorkers in the winter.

Maggie Yu, a 24-year-old model in the City of London, sips a Spindrift as she sits alone dressed in black: combat boots, leather trousers, leather trench coat. Today is her day off from walking in shows; her only date was a fitting this morning before the Bach Mai show on Tuesday.

Usually, Yu spends his off hours at Cafe Fanelli or the neighborhood cafe Pause. But today I’m out of data and needed WiFi, she laughs.

As is the case throughout New York City, to be here is to remember that you simply cannot become rich enough or beautiful enough to avoid certain basic indignities. Even the most glamorous among us sometimes have to check email, hydrate, straighten up, urinate, sit down to renegotiate with a sock that keeps bunching up, swallow hot, spongy bacon and bite cheese. egg on the fly. Whether you bought your purse from the other, glitzier side of Canal Street or from one of the sleazy guys just outside, you ended up here at this Starbucks because you’re human.

On Monday evenings, after dark, three young friends sit at the table farthest in the back. Clips of their conversation float over the buzz of employees closing up shop. Sure, you might be at 300,000. OG influencers have plenty of Reels followers dressed as a Miu Miu model, but you never really know what brands want, if they’ll use your content.

Soon a fourth in black moccasins, a black scarf and a small black bag on a gold chain joins them. Cartier? asks a seated friend, pointing. Bulgari, he replies, taking off his coat.

Wosu informs them of her two minutes before closing time. One of the friends unplugs her iPhone charger from the wall. She puts it back in her beige Coach tote bag before they all push their chairs and leave.