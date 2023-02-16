Pharrell Williams, the future of fashion?

Pharrell Williams is one of the most influential music producers of the past three decades. A phenomenal singer-songwriter, he has won 13 Grammy Awards. As a cultural trailblazer, he’s straddled the worlds of fashion and music in various guises, founded multiple brands, and spearheaded dozens of collaborations with what seems like unflinching ease.

Williams has become a central part of our cultural lives, and with an uncanny nonchalance. His forays into fashion have seen him walk the catwalks of Chanel, partner with Japanese fashion designer Nigo to create two successful streetwear brands, work long term with sportswear giant Adidas and launch a range skincare company called Humanrace.

Williams is not a fashion designer. But that didn’t stop him from being named this week as the new creative director of menswear for LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton, one of the most prestigious jobs in the industry. Louis Vuitton’s revenues exceeded 20 billion for the first time in 2022, making it by far the largest and most successful house in the group. Most of this money comes from the sale of handbags. Clothing represents only a portion of overall sales.

But Williams’ appointment comes with a tacit acknowledgment of a house that has long promoted a tale of craftsmanship and craftsmanship that, when it comes to customer engagement, fame wins.

Why bother racking up student debt if you can go viral with a video? Why spend years studying design?

Williams is by no means the first designer who doesn’t have a basic training in pattern cutting, or perhaps hasn’t studied draping and folding. Ralph Lauren founded his business empire by selling homemade ties to retailers. Karl Lagerfeld never studied fashion. And Miuccia Prada earned a doctorate in political science and studied mime before returning to Milan to take over the family leather business and launch a first fashion line.

However, none of these personalities were celebrities and none of them had made a name for themselves in any industry before. This latest nomination seems the pinnacle of the celebrity nomination trend: where former Chancellors of the Exchequer are appointed as newspaper editors, TikTok influencers are given TV shows and social media stars head magazines.

LVMH has a certain form in this tradition. In 2019, and to much fanfare, the group only launched its second startup when it backed Rihannas Fenty, a direct-to-consumer project that shut down after two years. But he enjoyed great success with the appointment of Virgil Abloh to the role now held by Williams. A creative polymath and DJ, who worked with Kanye West and had a background in architecture and furniture design, Abloh faced heavy criticism from traditionalists when he took on the role in 2018. But when he died in 2021, he was left a legacy strong enough for the brand to mount a year full of posthumous projects and collections without a successor behind the scenes.

As such, the industry’s reaction to the news of Williams’ new role has been warm, which I imagine is obligatory when his employer is the wealthiest person in the world. And no one is saying Williams lacks vision or creative genius. It just begs the question: where do we go from here?

What about the fashion students at Central Saint Martins in London, who are now fine-tuning the details of their graduation shows? Who do they look to for inspiration, when it’s obvious that experience and education will take second place in your job prospects to the millions of followers you can amass? Why bother racking up student debt if you can go viral with a video? Why spend years studying design? As one designer told me: There’s no need for a designer in this new system. Except, presumably, even the biggest fashionable date still needs a quiet workaholic on the team.

My first reaction to the news was why are we bothering? mixed with depression, says Cozette McCreery, fashion consultant and mentor for many up-and-coming brands. See the mix of amazing designers in the [initial Louis Vuitton] racing gave me hope that one of them would get the huge platform and financial break they deserved. Don’t get me wrong, Pharrell is definitely creative. He will have the best team and I have no doubt that the collections will sell. Personally, I just find it a shame that pop stardom is what gets you the job, not years of learning in college or on the job.

Fashion isn’t the only place where fame trumps experience. The influencer market now dictates every corner of the culture, from who gets cast on Broadway to who gets the book deal, or signs the million-dollar brand partnership. And while Williams is by no means just an influencer, he represents a philosophy where the actual job requirements are less important than the name.

If I was currently a student and considering my options, I would probably spend my student loan on a social media manager and a GoPro, rather than wasting my time and effort training for a specific creative path.

