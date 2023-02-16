Pharrell at Vuitton: is fashion fashionable?





His fear was shared that young designers who were closely following Louis Vuitton’s search for a new menswear creative director would be discouraged by the news. What does it say to young creators in this industry? asks Joseph Keefer, menswear consultant and designer. It sends the message that the noise, the hype, the energy, is more important than the heart of this industry, the clothes and the collections. I’m disappointed but not surprised at the direction the industry is heading, echoes Hetty Mahlich, fashion broadcast and media editor Showstudio. [Pharrells] The nomination is more about making a global media and cultural impact rather than cutting edge fashion design. I would have loved to see Martine Rose in the role. We need more women in these leadership positions, and for Rose, getting credit where her impact on modern menswear would have been a big moment. Why give it to someone like Pharrell, a millionaire artist, when we can support and nurture fashion design talent? It reveals where the priorities lie among industry gatekeepers. Others understood the move, even if they found it shocking. Williams’ appointment as creative director initially came as a shock to fashion critic Odunayo Ojo, also known as Fashion Roadman, as names like Casablancas Charaf Tajer, Martine Rose, Telfar Clemens and Grace Wales Bonner were featured. among the creators rumored to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. However, he admits Williams’ appointment could help Louis Vuitton tap into the cultural zeitgeist in a way that reflects Abloh’s contribution to the brand. He has a similar following to Virgil Abloh; they move in the same circles, he points out. Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and again in 2008. He was also spotted front row for the LVMH-owned Kenzo brand. Pharrell has a massive following of people in general that he can bring to shows, that he can put in campaigns and in terms of influence and culture, he brings that to the brand, which I think is what they’re looking for, says Ojo LVMH understands that Pharrell is a huge figure with a wealth of style and influence. Hell will bring more people to Louis Vuitton, says Keefer, adding that the move shows Louis Vuitton is keen to keep the focus on the brand that hit 20.6 billion in sales in 2022, according to HSBC estimates. Pharrell at the helm will continue to make it loud, exciting and talked about which is selling SLGs [small leather goods]bags and shoes, adds Keefer. It sends the message that the noise, the hype, the energy, is more important than the heart of this industry, the clothes and the collections. Fashion needs an element of hype, says fashion critic Osama Chabbi, who points to defining moments like Kim Jones’ supreme collection, which highlighted a turning point for luxury and streetwear collaborations in 2017 I sincerely believe that a massive luxury establishment like Louis Vuitton needs an element of hype when it comes to its menswear go-to, he says. Pharrell Williams has had a significant impact on the larger scale of fashion. He influenced the way people dress in so many ways today, hence why his nomination is so cohesive in my eyes.

