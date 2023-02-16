Orthodox model with muscular dystrophy makes history on New York Fashion Week catwalk

New York Jewish Week, via JTA When disability activist Lily Brasch was asked if she would walk the runway as a model for New York Fashion Week, she wasn’t sure if she would be able to. .

It’s not because she has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, which weakens muscles and limits her ability to walk. On the contrary, it was unfortunate timing: the show was scheduled for Friday evening, when the weekly Jewish holiday of Shabbat begins.

But Brasch, who is Orthodox and goes by the name of Lily B., quickly devised a workaround: She took her turn on the Midtown catwalk at 5 p.m. and, instead of heading back into town to her apartment in Morningside Heights, quickly headed to a nearby hotel to welcome Shabbat with her sisters.

So on Friday, Feb. 10, Brasch became the first model with muscular dystrophy to walk unaided at New York Fashion Week, and the second person with the disease to appear. (The first was actress and model Jillian Mercado in 2020, who used a wheelchair.)

It felt really good to feel liberated, said Brasch, 22, who modeled a gold saree from brand Randhawa, which specializes in modern South Asian style. I certainly never thought I would do something like this.

I prioritize representing disability and pride, and just bringing joy to this community, but I also prioritize staying true to my faith, Brasch said. It was great teamwork to get me on stage and represent disability and then come right away to celebrate Shabbat.

Lily Brasch (center) and her sisters, who also live in New York, head to celebrate Shabbat at a nearby hotel after Brasch walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, Feb. 10, 2023. (Hilary Phelps via JTA )

When Brasch was 16, he was diagnosed with centronuclear myopathy, a rare form of non-progressive muscular dystrophy. She was told that she could never walk or lift heavy objects unaided due to her disability. She was discouraged at the time, but said she used the diagnosis as motivation to prove that barriers were meant to be broken down.

Walking into New York Fashion Week which runs until Wednesday is the latest in a string of triumphs for Brasch, who moved to New York last August to attend Columbia University. Last March, Brasch scaled Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, a feat she calls My Everest. She has also participated in bodybuilding competitions and loves going to the gym.

She also founded the Born to Prove Foundation, which promotes disability awareness and breaks down barriers.

Although the Chicago native hasn’t always been open about her Judaism in her activism, in fact, her friends and family initially advised her not to pay attention to it. Brasch realized how much her religion guides her.

My Jewish identity inspired me in that they were all put on this earth for a reason. Each of us has a purpose and that’s what my religion helped me find, she says. Its purpose, Brasch added, is to represent strength and beauty for the next generation of people with disabilities.



She hopes to be a source of inspiration within the Jewish community. There is a lack of representation in the Jewish community, at least in my Orthodox community, of people with disabilities actually achieving things, she said. It’s not really spoken and it’s looked down upon. Groups like RespectAbility and the Rudin Family Foundation have worked to change that.

She feared posting on social media from Fashion Week, knowing that her observant friends might question the timing of Shabbat. But Brasch said she was pleasantly surprised when so many praised her for representing disability and Judaism and staying true to herself on the podium. It was one of the best things for me to see because that was my original goal: to show that there are people with disabilities in the Jewish community and that things are changing, she said.

Brasch has also partnered with Movinglife, an Israeli maker of folding mobility scooters, a deal she signed just before finding out she would be attending Fashion Week. The company partnered with rabbis as well as researchers at the Zomet Institute in Israel to ensure their scooters could be used on Shabbat even though they are electric, said Brasch, who currently uses the scooters. to move.

With her modeling debut behind her, Brasch said she would walk Fashion Week again, but would rather see other models with disabilities on the catwalk. I hope next time it won’t be me, it’ll be the next girl, she said.

The feeling of overcoming something and the feeling of being put out there and being encouraged is something everyone should feel, Brasch added. Often, with a disability, I hear you poor. It can’t be like this anymore.