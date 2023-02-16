Designer Naeem Khan celebrates his 20th birthday at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK — He’s dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Kate Middleton, and most recently Viola Davis and Pamela Anderson.

On the final night of New York Fashion Week, CBS2 caught up with designer Naeem Khan.

“In fashion, 20 years pass in a minute,” Khan said.

Khan showcased 50 glitzy, sparkling new looks on his 20th anniversary show for his “House of Khan,” and made sure that in the end, his dog was included in the fun.

But before that lap of honor, the legendary 64-year-old designer shared with a host of VIPs his latest work: bold, dramatic, wearable.

“I’m known for bangs. I’ve been doing bangs for, like, 15 years, and I just feel when a dress moves, and it moves on its own, where you don’t even move, you know, just a little movement and the whole dress is moving, I think there’s such an entrance and it’s so beautiful to see all that movement,” Khan said.

“It’s got, like, an effortless glamor, which is so hard to achieve. Like it’s a passing dress and you stop and, I turned to the lady next to me and I gave her says, ‘The material is just beautiful,'” said one woman.

“I had a dream and this dream when I was 14 of being a designer and dressing the first lady of the United States. When you dream…dreams come true, but you also have to work hard and you you have to dedicate yourself to it so much that every cell in your body has to be dedicated to your work and go for it with everything you’ve got,” Khan said.

He continued: “Making clothes for important people…royalty, times and what you put them in is so important. If you look at Pamela Anderson, what she wore, it was so appropriate, like it was taking something from her past and turning it into a party dress.”

As for Viola Davis, Khan said, “Viola, amazing. All that movement and all the geometry of making that dress, all the different techniques, and she’s such a legend.”

A rose was given to everyone in attendance at a show described as a gift filled with love for women’s fashion.

“It’s about happiness. It’s about living life. It’s as simple as the colors of life,” Khan said.

“I’m a fellow designer and I’m always amazed by his craft. I mean, it’s amazing, the technique that goes into every dress. And he learned his craft as a designer…as a teenager, so it goes through all the senses. I think the real challenge is to make clothes that women want to wear. It’s so important. Naeem understands that when a woman goes out at night, she wants to look glamorous, gorgeous and spectacular, and he does it every time,” said fashion designer and author Jeffrey Banks.

“I think having a positive spirit with a love for life, I think that keeps you going,” Khan said.

He said he still felt like that little kid from his native India, with big dreams, who achieved success after moving to New York in the 1970s.

And now, the effervescence of youth and the constant expansion push it, with new exhibitions, new shops and ever more glamour.