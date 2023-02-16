Pharrell Williams is the next creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton : NPR



Singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, designer and philanthropist, Pharrell Williams adds another title to his list: men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton.

The luxury house announced tuesday that Williams would take the job previously held by famed designer Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director, who died of cancer in November 2021 at the age of 41.

Williams’ debut collection will be unveiled in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. But he is no stranger to the brand.

“I am happy to welcome Pharrell home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” said Pietro Beccari, President and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.”

Williams collaborated with LVMH (Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy) early on in sunglasses and jewelry. The sunglasses collection, called Millionaire, remains so popular that the shades are listed at more than double their original price on resale sites, and Abloh a friend of Williams re-released the line in 2018.

Beyond that, Williams had a popular sneaker collaboration with Chanel in 2017 (in which he became the first man to appear in a Chanel ad) and a unisex clothing collection with Karl Lagerfeld in 2019. He has also worked with Moncler, Adidas Originals and Tiffany & Company.

And he also launched his own brands.

Williams co-founded influential streetwear label Billionaire Boys Club in 2003 (alongside Japanese designer Nigo, who is now the artistic director of Kenzo, which also belongs to LVMH). During the pandemic, he helped create a portable cutlery set in hopes of limiting single-use plastics in outdoor dining. And he is also launched Humanracea skincare and wellness company.

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative worlds span from music to art and fashion, establishing himself as a global cultural icon over the past twenty years,” said Louis Vuitton, adding that he reinforces the company’s values ​​of “innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship.”

Style icon has big shoes to fill



Williams fills a vacant position since Abloh’s death.

Abloh rose to prominence as the creative director of the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and went on to found high streetwear label Off-White before joining Louis Vuitton in 2018.

He grew the role from “designer” to “conservative,” reports the AP, expanding her interests into things like homewares, jewelry, and architecture. He himself broke boundaries as one of the few black designers to lead a luxury fashion house and worked to pave the way for others after him.

“He reinvented the role of a creative director, infusing it with hip-hop’s penchant for remixing, a sense of skateboarding community and a desire for social progress,” fashion company writing. “And he’s helped open doors to a wider range of creatives, engaging directly with his followers, online and offline, and offering them ‘cheat codes’ and ‘information leads.’ on how to launch their own brands.”

While many people, including high-profile celebrities, cheered the news of Williams’ appointment on social networkssome were confused and even criticized by the decision to replace him with a celebrity rather than a young designer with formal training.

“All that Virgil represented [was] to open doors,” one user wrote. “This is a weird date.”

For some, Williams’ most recognizable fashion moment may have been the massive hat he wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards or, more recently, his controversial teardrop-shaped, Tiffany diamond frame sunglasses.

But GQ Notes that he’s been a style icon throughout his career, from mixing skater clothes with hip-hop style as a NERD frontman in the early 2000s to embracing women’s clothing and gender-neutral clothing in recent years.

It started with “the ‘I can pull this off’ thing,” Williams told the magazine in 2019, when he posed on the cover of his Number “New Masculinity” wearing a puffy dress.

“When you listen to yourself and are comfortable with who you are, you wear what you feel fits and looks good on you,” he added. “And that’s all.”