Wolverines makes pregame fashion statement, Juwan Howard receives technical foul in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The Wolverines knew how they would be received at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, returning there for the first meeting with Wisconsin since last season’s postgame incident. And they decided to lean heavily into the villain role.

Hunter Dickinson wore a ski mask inside the arena before the game, apparently because he believed Michigan would steal a win from Wisconsin. Jett Howard wore a t-shirt during pre-game warm-ups displaying the face of his head coach (who is also his father) under the text FREE JUWAN, likely in reference to Juwan Howards’ suspension last year for hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the postgame handshake line.

Dickinson often agitated the crowd in the first half, waving his arms throughout his long walk from the pitch to the locker room at halftime as boos rained down on the junior center.

Michigan was leading at the time and Dickinson had nine points. He scored just three goals in the second half, without a shot, and Michigan lost 64-59.

The Wolverines are 14-12 (8-7) with five regular season games remaining.

Juwan Howard and his Wisconsin counterpart Greg Gard may have put their altercation behind them. That didn’t mean fans would.

A fake newspaper page was distributed to those in the Wisconsin student chapter on Tuesday with various playful jabs at the Wolverines. The spot where Howard’s headshot should have been was left blank; his name was changed to He Who Shall Not Be Named. There were references to Dickinsons’ comments on a podcast, including a mention of him calling the Badgers scumbags.

Fans booed Howard during pre-game introductions and booed Dickinson every time he touched the ball.

The impact on the game itself is impossible to measure. Michigan seemed to handle the environment quite well, leading by one at halftime and cutting a 12-point second-half deficit to one. The comeback began after Howard received a technical foul for storming onto the pitch to protest the refereeing.

In the end, Michigan’s poor defensive rebound made the difference.

Anytime you play on the road, I think you just have to eliminate distractions from the home crowd, said Michigan forward Will Tschetter, who made his first career start in place of injured Terrance Williams II .

Being able to really focus on our mission and use that energy to your advantage, or trying to. It was a very fun environment to play tonight for sure.

Dickinson’s decision to wear the ski mask was curious and seemed to perplex the members of the traveling party from Michigan, but it wasn’t entirely surprising. He embraced the villain role for years. Michigan assistant Phil Martelli said Dickinson would make a great pro wrestling character.

Howard has said in the past that he likes to let his players speak. Asked about Dickinson after Tuesday’s game, he replied: I’m in the trenches with Hunter, 24/7.

He said he was unaware of his son’s ski mask or shirt, and he has spoken out about the incident that earned him a five-game suspension last season.

I wish we could go back to this situation, because I would never have reacted the way I did. I hurt a lot of people – my family, my team, Wisconsin, the coaching staff, the fans here, the Michigan fans. I never want it to be forever remembered like this moment. But yes, it will be talked about a lot.

Do I regret it? Yes. Yes. Would I like to be able to get it back? Yes. Because I would never have reacted the way I did. Because even if that was me, that’s really not who I am as an individual. My players know it. They know the love I have for them and they understood that when I had a conversation about the incident, I took it on board.

I’m still growing but I’m also vulnerable to let them know that those times you can learn and make sure you don’t make those mistakes.