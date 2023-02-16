Fashion
Pharrell Williams named artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear
Louis Vuitton has chosen Pharrell Williams as its new creative director for menswear. The musician’s debut collection will be unveiled in June during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the French luxury fashion label said in a statement.
Williams, a 13-time GRAMMY winner and 39-time nominee, also founded and designed apparel for fashion brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, as well as other brands. His music has also earned him Oscar and Emmy Award nominations.
In addition to producing music, he also produces for film and television and earned a Best Picture nomination at the 2016 Oscars for “Hidden Figures”, which he co-produced.
He is also involved in several other business ventures, including restaurants, a hotel, and Humanrace, a company that sells wellness products like skincare.
“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative worlds span music, art and fashion – establishing himself as a global cultural icon over the past twenty years,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement. press. “The way it breaks down the boundaries between the different worlds it explores is in line with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Maison Culturelle, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship.”
Williams collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and 2008.
He succeeds Virgil Abloh, who in 2018 became the first black man to serve as artistic director of Louis Vuitton. Abloh, who also founded his own fashion brand, Off-White, died in 2021 following a private battle with cancer. He was 41 years old.
Williams has only two Instagram posts – her most recent post announces her new role as creative director at Louis Vuitton. His only other position shows him standing in front of a statue honoring Abloh.
