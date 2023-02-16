Inside Thom Browne’s Fantastic New York Fashion Week Show Starring Penn Badgley, Queen Latifah and Lil Nas X





After spending years exhibiting mainly in Paris, the designer Thom Browne officially returned to New York Fashion Week with an otherworldly runway presentation to showcase its Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear and menswear collection on Tuesday night. All eyes were on the prolific fashion designer, eager to see what he would reveal on the catwalk now that he is president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. In 35 minutes, Browne delivered a theatrical and extravagant spectacle inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupry’s beloved 1943 short story, The little Prince, which tells the story of a young boy traveling the universe in search of wisdom and discovering the unpredictable nature of adults. The Brownes collection not only displays his masterful and fantastical prowess as a designer and tailor, but also evokes deep emotion about loneliness, loss, determination and exploration. I was really inspired by the way The little Prince tells how children understand everything and see things more clearly than adults, Browne said vanity lounge immediately after the presentation. And that adults hopefully don’t lose that sense of innocence that is so beautiful in children. It is a powerful and important story. That was really the idea, to show a fantasy that makes the world a better place to live in, as kids see it, and I like to see things like that with my designs. Staged at The Shed, the theatrical space in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, the presentation greeted the 450 guests with a large white airplane (similar to Alfred Hitchcock’s feather duster in from north to northwest) stuck in real sand to recreate the plane crash in the Sahara from the Saint-Exupry story. Large numbers were etched in the sand, suggesting an hourglass and a clock. Above the plane, planets and stars hung from the ceiling. The show kicked off with a model portraying a disoriented rugged pilot wandering the desert wearing a voluptuous white jumpsuit with hinged sleeves in white cashmere topped with a hand-dyed blue seed bead button-up mini dress and yarn fringe. green silk. She then met the Little Prince, wearing one of Brownes’ signature gray flannel tweed jackets with a four-stripe band down the arm. Then came a string of models representing the dangerous baobabs that grow on the planet of the princes. They wore sheer white organza dresses with high white buns and creepy long fingernails and curly toenails. Lil Nas X and Erykah Badu.By SINNA NASSERI. The next act spotlighted a parade of adults who, in the prince’s words, only see what’s in front of them. These designs featured a series of tweed coats and jackets, all with large exaggerated shoulders, with suits and ties underneath. They wore briefcases adorned with clock faces, and the heels of their chunky shoes were made up of round clock faces. The models walked until the orderly ticking of the second hand of a clock. The next group of models represented children, wearing reconstructed and deconstructed looks in mixed pinstripe wool flannels with elaborate gold hats adorning their heads. For the finale, all the models returned to the sand-filled catwalk as couples, holding hands to represent unity, to the accompaniment to You’ll Never Walk Alone from the Broadway musical. Carousel. Entering the world of Thom Brownes is truly a journey, said Queen Latifah moments after the show. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I really feel inspired. It’s great for a creative person to be in this environment and see all the imagination, diversity and beauty that it creates with its creations. I really enjoyed this time. Erykah Badu shared the same sentiments, noting how putting on the designer’s clothes can feel powerful. Thom punched a small hole in the dam and all the art went through, said Badu, who was dressed head to toe in her designs with gold rollers in her hair. Her look was inspired by Lucille Ball of I love Lucy. He is an innovator. It’s always totally different at his shows and he has the craziest imagination. I feel like I can be anyone wearing her clothes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2023/02/inside-the-thom-brownes-new-york-fashion-week-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos