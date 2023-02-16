Why Louis Vuitton’s choice of Pharrell Williams as menswear creative director is so inspired

It may sound crazy what I’m about to saybut there are so many reasons to celebrate

Louis Vuitton’s choice of Pharrell Williams as the new creative director for menswear, and to take on the role that became vacant with the tragic loss of Virgil Abloh.

In yesterday’s announcement, the Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton Pietro Beccari said The way he [Williams] breaks boundaries through the different worlds it explores and aligns itself with Louis Vuitton’s Maison Culturelle status, reinforcing its values ​​of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship. These are exactly the kinds of values ​​that we will seek more of in our complex organisations, regardless of industry, and so it is no exaggeration to suggest that Pharrell Williams embodies many of the characteristics of creative leadership that will be essential to innovation. . success in the 21st century.

A brief review of some of these characteristics not only reveals why the choice was so promising, but also what other industries besides fashion might consider when choosing innovative leaders for their future:

oh Pharrell is no fashion industry insider: Remember that the disturbance always starts from the edges. In many ways, Pharrell Williams has been on the edges of the hip fashion scene for quite some time, and, of course, he wasn’t one of the fashion names considered the first to hold this position. This is a good example of hiring talent for what they did, rather than where they did it. Williams, by the very outfits he wears, has certainly influenced popular fashion, and Louis Vuitton has not hesitated to select leaders with unconventional backgrounds. Abloh was educated as a civil engineer and architect, and Williams is best known for his musical triumphs, including such popular songs as Happy. At a time when Ferrari’s new CEO is coming from semiconductors, having a popular music icon as creative director seems to give a venerable fashion house a creative edge.

oh Pharrell isn’t quite an underdog either.: While Williams isn’t a fashion insider, he isn’t exactly an underdog either. After all, he co-founded the Billionaire Boys Club, and worked with, among others: Channel, Tiffany, Nike and Adidas. More importantly, Pharrell has long been an ambassador for the cultural vitality of hip-hop, which has profoundly influenced fashion, and few fulfill that role as well as Williams. Do yourself a favor and watch the Happy video again; look at all the costume changes Williams does, and each suits her well!

oh Williams is a neo-generalist T-connector: Vogue referenced Pharrell Williams as a multi-hyphenated musician and entrepreneur and this multi-hyphen says it all. Neither a specialist nor a pure generalist, Williams is not a real neo-generalist, someone who feels comfortable in more than one area of ​​expertise, and who, therefore, is able to transfer ideas from one to another, to create change. In their book, The Neo-Generalist, Kenneth Mikkelsen and Richard Martin, added the subtitle Where You Go is Who You Are, and lament how traditional labels too often limit our ability to contribute our ideas. It’s instructive that neither Abloh nor Williams allowed such a funnel to define their career trajectories, and complimentary that Louis Vuitton wasn’t bothered by them in their hiring choices either.

oh Williams is an experimenter: Much of what happens today involves navigating the unknown, and that inevitably calls for experimentation; experimentation has been at the heart of much of Williams’ success. His best-known musical success is the song Happy, that he wrote for the movie Despicable Me 2. According to Williams, it wasn’t a slam-dunk project hit: nine songs they were like this ain’t right it’s not working so i’m disgusted my ego is shot but we get to the tenth and at this point- there I had nothing else; luckily the tenth worked. An even greater experience, however, was the eleven-day manufacture of Happy twenty-four hour video, featuring 400 people, some random, some not, lip-syncing and dancing four-minute versions of the title track. This all aligns with an underlying realization from Williams that if anything, I’ve learned that I don’t control. I do not control. And as much as we think we are as artists, . we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that, and ultimately it’s the fans who make that decision. So inviting fans to perform the song the way they feel about it made a lot of sense and made the whole effect of the video, and ultimately the song, so much better.

oh Williams is an ecosystem builder: Somewhere along the way, Pharell Williams admitted that if he, alone, had written the song, it was the thousands of collaborators, who made it theirs, who made the success of the song; Happy is as much the success of the people dancing happily in the video as it is of the authors. The result is an ecosystem of shared involvement that is arguably unprecedented in popular culture; to date, over one billion one hundred million views of the Happy video have been recorded on YouTube. Only an neo-generalist, willing to give up the illusions of creative control, could have achieved this. Mary Kaye Schilling, of fast business, suggested that the result is that a secret to Williams’ innovative success is that he is aarrows to something like Andy Warhol’s factorya hive of creativity that is also profitable, with a heavy dose of altruism. Not bad for a fashion house looking to be innovative and successful in the market.

Five key traits, outsider and insider, neo-generalist, experimenter and ecosystem builder, correspond very well to what is needed to transform Louis Vuitton’s values ​​of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship, from aspirations to reality. While they don’t necessarily guarantee Pharrell Williams’ future success as an organizational creative director, they are very much in line with what contemporary observers see as traits we need more of in innovation leadership. for the future. What’s more, and not to be underestimated, is that Pharrell Williams lives his job as a creative catalyst, in everything he does; innovation is his lifestyle. It exemplifies what we expect from an innovative leader, not just for fashion, but for all industries.