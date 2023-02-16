Fashion
Shein’s sales are slowing. Is the end near for the fast fashion giant? : NPR
After years of explosive growth, Shein’s sales have slowed significantly. NPR’s Ailsa Chang chats with Business of Fashion reporter Cathaleen Chen about what’s next for the fast fashion retailer.
AILSA CHANG, HOST:
Fast fashion is known to be an exploitation of workers and a burden on the environment. But, you know, it’s so cheap that many shoppers keep growing fast fashion retailers. Shein is an online Chinese fast fashion retailer, and it’s been booming since the pandemic. Cathaleen Chen is the retail correspondent for Business of Fashion, and she reports that Shein’s streak may be coming to an end. She joins us now. To welcome.
CATHALEEN CHEN: Thank you very much, Ailsa. So happy to be here.
CHANG: So happy to have you. OK, so let’s talk about Shein’s debut. For example, how did this company get started?
CHEN: Yeah, so Shein was founded more than ten years ago, at the end of the years. It had many iterations before finding its current form, which is an e-commerce fast fashion retailer that largely caters to a Western audience. It is therefore a Chinese company, but its consumers are largely based in the United States, Europe and outside of Asia.
CHANG: Wait, so when did Shein start seeing it as a mega hit? For example, how successful was the company at its peak?
CHEN: So really, it was the pandemic that allowed Shein to really thrive. People were online. People had money from stimulus checks. And in 2021, Shein made just south of $16 billion in sales.
CHANG: Wow.
CHEN: And at any one time – this was our analysis from last year – Shein was offering consumers over 300,000 styles.
CHANG: Oh (laughs).
CHEN: It compares to between 4 and 7,000 for H&M and Zara.
CHANG: Well, I’m wondering, you know, like you mentioned, Shein isn’t the only one that’s a company that has thousands of styles at any one time. Is there a really successful fast fashion store?
CHEN: That’s an excellent question, Ailsa. I think the answer is complicated. I think fashion as a whole has a lot to work on. And it’s not just fast fashion retailers. But there are some – like H&M, for example – that actually lead the pack in terms of sustainability efforts. H&M is known for its material innovations. It has made very great progress in terms of reducing its carbon emissions, and it is very transparent about it. In fact, H&M ranked in, I think, the top five in our own analysis – our – the BoF Sustainability Index of the world’s largest fashion companies. And so, you know, ironically, some fast fashion retailers actually excel over other fashion companies.
CHANG: Well, let me ask you – do you think it’s fair that Shein was kind of disproportionately singled out among fast fashion retailers as the face – the author – when he s to encourage excessive consumption?
CHEN: Honestly, Ailsa, I don’t think that’s the case. There is an inherent privilege in being able to criticize fast fashion…
Chang: Yes.
CHEN: …Because you don’t – you can afford more.
Chang: Yes.
CHEN: And, you know, Shein has a lot of online advocates who respond to criticism by talking about how sustainable fashion is out of reach for a lot of consumers, right? Shein’s clothes are very, very affordable. And for some of its buyers, you know, it’s Shein; it’s Walmart; these are the low cost retailers they can afford. And so at the end of the day, I think until sustainable and totally ethical fashion becomes something that everyone can choose to buy, it’s unfair.
CHANG: Cathaleen Chen, retail correspondent for Business of Fashion. Thank you very much for joining us.
CHEN: Oh, thank you.
(SOUNDTRACK FROM DINA RAE’S SONG, “LET GO (8 BAR DJ INTRO)”)

